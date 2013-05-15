* Expectations of ECB action rise after GDP data
* Dollar briefly pares gains after manufacturing and
inflation data
* Foreign investors sold long-dated U.S. securities in March
* Greek bond yields tumble
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 15 The euro slid to its lowest
against the dollar in six weeks on Wednesday as data showing an
unexpectedly large contraction of the euro zone economy
bolstered the argument for more monetary easing by the European
Central Bank.
The euro fell for a fifth straight session against the
greenback after data showed Germany's economy crept back into
growth at the start of the year but not by enough to stop the
overall euro zone economy from contracting for a sixth straight
quarter, while France slid into recession.
In contrast, the United States is showing signs of a
recovery, underpinning expectations that the Federal Reserve may
wind down its asset-purchasing program by the end of the year.
The dollar briefly pared gains after data showed
manufacturing activity in New York state unexpectedly contracted
in May as new orders and shipments of finished goods fell.
Inflation data showed U.S. producer prices recording their
largest drop in three years in April, pointing to weak inflation
pressures that should give the Federal Reserve latitude to keep
monetary policy very accommodative.
"There was some profit taking in the dollar after the data,
with the manufacturing report the biggest surprise," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington, D.C.
"Nevertheless, the U.S. economy appears to be improving,
albeit slowly, while the euro zone GDP data overnight reinforced
expectations of additional easing from the ECB, either through
lower interest rates or through nonstandard measures such as
negative deposit rates," he said.
"That contrasts with a growing notion that the Fed is
inching closer to an exit strategy," he said.
The euro fell as low as $1.2842, its lowest since April 4,
and last traded down 0.5 percent against the dollar at $1.2854
. Against the yen, the euro last traded at 131.74 yen
, down 0.4 percent on the day.
European Central Bank officials have said they could ease
monetary policy further, and perhaps even take the deposit rate,
the level at which banks park their surplus cash with the
central bank, below zero if the economy slowed.
A cut in the deposit rate would make holding euros
unattractive and could lead to a broad selloff.
Germany's economy, the biggest in the currency bloc, grew by
just 0.1 percent in the first quarter, weaker than forecast,
while France's, the second-largest, entered a shallow recession
after contracting by 0.2 percent in the same period. Overall,
the euro zone economy contracted by 0.2 percent, compared with a
0.1 percent forecast fall.
Italy, meanwhile, is set to achieve its goal of extending
the average maturity of its debt on Wednesday by issuing a new
six-billion-euro 30-year bond, its first since 2009.
Concerns about the euro zone's recession trumped positive
news out of Greece, with 10-year Greek government bond yields
tumbling to their lowest in nearly three years, one day after
Fitch upgraded the country's sovereign credit ratings.
DOLLAR RISES VERSUS YEN
The dollar earlier in the global session rose as high as
102.76 yen on Reuters trading platform, its highest since
October 2008, but dollar gains were pared during the North
American session on falling U.S. Treasury bond yields. Yields
move inversely to price.
The dollar last traded at 102.48 yen, up 0.1 percent
on the day, according to Reuters data.
Foreign investors sold long-dated U.S. securities in March,
as Treasuries showed modest inflows after strong buying in
previous months, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on
Wednesday.
China, the largest foreign creditor, reduced its Treasury
holdings to $1.2505 trillion, while Japan trimmed its to $1.1050
trillion.
Japan's central bank in April started an aggressive stimulus
program that will inject some $1.4 trillion into the Japanese
economy in less than two years. Analysts expect that to keep the
yen weak and push down Japanese bond yields, spurring more
Japanese purchases of U.S. assets.
"Taking recent U.S. and Japan data together, it is clear
that long-term portfolio flows have become less important in
driving recent currency moves, and hedging of the outstanding
stock of assets is almost certainly a more important driver,"
said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche
Bank in New York.
"To the extent that expectations of a longer-term dollar
turn are gaining traction, these expectations tend to be a
self-fulfilling positive dollar factor," he said.