* Dollar hits 4-1/2-year high vs yen after consumer
sentiment data
* Dollar index hits nearly three-year high
* Euro weighed by ECB negative rate cut talk
* San Francisco Fed's Williams says Fed could end QE this
year
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 17 The dollar rose against a swath
of currencies on Friday, rocketing to 4-1/2-year high against
Japan's yen as data showing a robust rebound in U.S. consumer
sentiment prompted investors to pile on bullish bets.
Debate over whether the Federal Reserve would wind down its
asset buying program later this year gathered pace, helping push
the dollar upward against a basket of currencies to a near
three-year peak.
The greenback broke through the 103-yen mark after a report
showed U.S. consumer sentiment in early May rose to the highest
in nearly six years as Americans felt more confident about their
financial and economic prospects.
The dollar was also buoyed by a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields, which more inversely to price, although yields were
rangebound.
"The consumer sentiment report fed into the story of the
U.S. (economy) outperforming other countries," said Sebastien
Galy, FX strategist at Société Générale in New York.
"Markets want to be long the dollar and there is a snowball
effect going on," he said. "Markets are also desperate for
trends and once they identify one they forge ahead, forcing
people to build up dollar positions, particularly as a cross
asset hedge."
The dollar rose as high as 103.12 yen and last traded at
102.98 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day. Investors took
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's latest growth strategy in
stride.
The dollar index, which measures its value against a
basket of six major currencies, rose to 84.371 - its highest in
nearly three years. It last traded at 84.224, up 0.8 percent on
the day.
"It is a pure dollar story right now and with many investors
underhedged in emerging markets, they are covering those
positions," Galy said.
EURO WEIGHED ECB EXPECTATIONS
The euro, meanwhile, fell to a six-week low against the
dollar, weighed by talk that the European Central Bank was
checking banks' preparedness to handle a potential cut in its
deposit rates.
"People are positive about the U.S. economic recovery
despite recent weak data and today's theme is mostly about the
broadly strong dollar," said Charles St-Arnaud, FX strategist at
Nomura Securities.
"Meanwhile, data in the euro zone shows they remain in a
recession and raised expectations the ECB will take further
action is weighing on the euro," he said.
The euro fell as low as $1.2795, its lowest since
April 4. It last traded at $1.2818, down 0.5 percent on the day.
Against the yen, the euro was at 131.98, up 0.2
percent.
"The negative deposit rate talk is a threat that the ECB is
using to keep the euro lower," said Ian Gunner, portfolio
manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund. "I doubt with the
Bundesbank on board, the ECB will implement it."
Lowering the deposit rate to negative would make holding
euros unattractive and lead to a broad sell off, traders say.
ECB board members Joerg Asmussen and Benoit Coeure said that
monetary policy will remain accommodative, bolstering a view the
central bank could use unconventional measures like introducing
negative deposit rates in coming months to support the
recession-hit economy.
Investors added to favorable bets on the dollar, drawing
support from comments by a regional Federal Reserve chief who
said the Fed could begin easing up on stimulus this summer.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said the U.S.
central bank could completely exit its easing by the end of the
year.
Although Williams is not a voter this year at the Federal
Open Market Committee, his views carry weight as they are often
considered close to those of top Fed officials such as Chairman
Ben Bernanke and Vice Chair Janet Yellen.
Bernanke and Yellen want to keep monetary policy ultra-loose
for a longer period of time, while other policymakers, such as
Richmond Fed chief Jeffrey Lacker say the economy's prospects
are improving and the pace of asset purchases can be reduced.
"His comments took the market by surprise since he is a
dove," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"It is a dollar story this year as the U.S. labor and
housing markets appear to be recovering. And while we do expect
the Fed to be cautious in withdrawing stimulus, the economic
recovery should drive the dollar higher," he said.