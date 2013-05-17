* Dollar breaks 103 yen after consumer sentiment data
* Dollar gains for third week vs the yen
* Euro weighed by ECB negative rate cut talk
NEW YORK, May 17 The dollar rallied across the
board on Friday, rocketing to a fresh 4-1/2-year high against
the yen above the 103-yen level as data showing a robust rebound
in U.S. consumer sentiment prompted more investors to add to
bullish bets.
Debate over whether the Federal Reserve would wind down its
asset-buying program this year gathered pace, helping push the
dollar upward against a basket of currencies to a near
three-year peak.
The greenback broke through the 103-yen mark after a report
showed U.S. consumer sentiment in early May rose to the highest
in nearly six years as Americans felt more confident about their
financial and economic prospects.
The dollar was also buoyed by a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields, which move inversely to price, although yields were
rangebound.
"Following the report, the USDJPY surged through the weekly
highs and cracked 103.00 yen for the first time since October
2008," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in
New York.
The dollar rose as high as 103.12 yen and last traded at
102.98, up 0.7 percent on the day. For the week, the
dollar gained 1.4 percent against the yen, its third straight
week of advances and bringing the year-to-date rally to 18.75
percent.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency's
value against a basket of six major currencies, rose to its
highest in nearly three years on Friday while gold fell for a
seventh straight session, its longest losing streak in four
years, on the dollar's rise.
"Markets want to be long the dollar and there is a snowball
effect going on," said Sebastien Galy, FX strategist at Société
Générale in New York. "Markets are also desperate for trends and
once they identify one they forge ahead, forcing people to build
up dollar positions, particularly as a cross-asset hedge."
Few fear that the dollar rally will lose steam anytime soon.
"It is a dollar story this year as the U.S. labor and
housing markets appear to be recovering," said Peter Kinsella,
currency strategist at Commerzbank in London. And while we do
expect the Fed to be cautious in withdrawing stimulus, the
economic recovery should drive the dollar higher," he said.
The euro fell to a six-week low against the dollar, weighed
by talk that the European Central Bank was checking banks'
preparedness to handle a potential cut in its deposit rates.
"People are positive about the U.S. economic recovery
despite recent weak data and today's theme is mostly about the
broadly strong dollar," said Charles St-Arnaud, FX strategist at
Nomura Securities in New York.
"Meanwhile, data in the euro zone shows they remain in a
recession, and raised expectations the ECB will take further
action is weighing on the euro," he said.
The euro fell as low as $1.2795, its lowest since
April 4. It last traded at $1.2832, down 0.4 percent on the day.
The euro fell 1.286 percent for the week, its worst weekly
performance since the week ended March 29.
Against the yen, the euro was at 132.07 yen, up
0.3 percent.
"The negative deposit rate talk is a threat that the ECB is
using to keep the euro lower," said Ian Gunner, portfolio
manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund in London.
Lowering the deposit rate to negative would make holding
euros unattractive and lead to a broad sell-off, traders say.
ECB board members Joerg Asmussen and Benoit Coeure said that
monetary policy will remain accommodative, bolstering a view the
central bank could use unconventional measures like introducing
negative deposit rates in coming months to support the
recession-hit economy.