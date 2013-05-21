* Japanese economy minister hopes for "balanced" yen
* Bernanke's Congressional testimony on Wednesday, BOJ
meeting in focus
NEW YORK May 21 The dollar advanced further
against the yen on Tuesday, after a Japanese minister stepped
back from the previous day's remarks suggesting the yen had
weakened enough, but the greenback's gains were capped by
caution on the eve of testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Speculation the U.S. central bank will trim its bond
purchases, or quantitative easing (QE), sooner than expected has
mounted given signs of an improvement in the U.S. labor market.
Bernanke testifies to Congress at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) and his
words will be combed for clues on when the scheme might end.
If Bernanke reiterates his ultra-loose monetary policy
stance, the dollar could give up some of its gains against most
major currencies. However traders said the dollar index,
already up 5.3 percent this year, will get a huge boost from any
hint asset purchases could be wound down later this year.
Adding to the focus on the Fed are the release of the
minutes from the U.S. central bank's April 30-May 1 policy
setting meeting later on Wednesday.
"Bernanke's views will give us a good sense of whether the
market's expectations for tapering QE are overblown," said Kathy
Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 102.60 yen after
Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said he hoped the yen
settled at a level justified by fundamentals and at which the
impact on imports and exports was balanced.
On Monday, the yen rose after Amari suggested at the weekend
that its strength had been largely corrected. In 2013 it has
lost 15.6 percent, hitting a 4 1/2-year low against the dollar
of 103.30 on Friday.
"It appears that Mr. Amari has been reprimanded by Japanese
policy leadership, not a small coincidence considering that the
Bank of Japan is meeting and will announce its latest measures,
if any, tomorrow," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at
DailyFX in New York.
The BOJ, which began a two-day meeting on Tuesday, is
expected to keep policy unchanged but could tinker with its
bond-buying plan to curb a recent rise in Japanese yields.
Analysts said the yen looked set to resume its recent weakening
with Japanese investors likely to hunt higher yields overseas.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket
of major currencies, was up 0.3 percent at 84.016, not far from
Friday's peak of 84.37, its highest since July 2010.
Any dollar declines on the day are seen as temporary,
analysts said, with the overall uptrend for the U.S. currency
only strengthening. The U.S. economy is still growing while the
euro zone is in recession and the Bank of Japan is committed to
flooding the market with liquidity to boost inflation to 2
percent.
The euro was down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.2871,
as some companies sold the single currency. The euro was likely
to struggle on expectations the European Central Bank may lower
its deposit rate to below zero to help the recession-hit
economy.
The International Monetary Fund said in a report released on
Tuesday that the Swiss National Bank should use any weakness in
the franc to unwind the large foreign currency reserves it has
built up to keep a lid on its currency..
But the euro reached a four-month high against the Swiss
franc on Tuesday at 1.2529 francs and is now up 3.65 percent for
the year.. The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 0.9713
francs.