* U.S. 1st-quarter growth revised lower, initial jobless
claims rise
* Euro climbs to three-week peak versus dollar
* Japan public pension fund mulls shift after stock rally
-sources
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 30 The U.S. dollar fell to a
three-week low against the euro on Thursday after unexpectedly
weak U.S. economic data cooled expectations that the Federal
Reserve will reduce its monetary stimulus soon.
Speculation that the Fed could start the process by tapering
its $85 billion in monthly purchases of U.S. Treasuries and
housing agency debt as early as the summer had fueled a strong
rally in the dollar. It pushed futures positioning to extended
levels, leaving the currency vulnerable to a reversal, traders
said.
The U.S. economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the first
quarter than initially estimated, according to data released on
Thursday. Separate reports showed weekly initial jobless claims
unexpectedly rose last week and pending home sales increased
less than expected.
Analysts said the weaker data could reinforce expectations
that the economy still needs a lot of monetary stimulus. Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said this month that the U.S. central bank
could "in the next few meetings take a step down," but only if
economic improvement continued.
The Fed has promised to keep its benchmark interest rates
near zero until the U.S. unemployment rate falls to 6.5 percent
or so. The rate in April was 7.5 percent.
"We need two things, according to Bernanke, to consider
tapering. That is, we need stronger data, and we need more
confidence of sustained improvement. And today's data simply
does not support that conclusion," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
"Don't bet on higher rates just yet from the U.S. I think
that view is helping to support stocks and bonds, while at the
same time undermining the dollar," he said.
The euro rose 0.83 percent to $1.3046, after reaching
a session peak of $1.3061, according to Reuters data, the
strongest since May 9.
Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.44 percent to 100.69
yen, retreating from a session peak of 101.80 yen.
The yen had come under pressure after sources familiar with
the deliberations told Reuters that Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund (GPIF) was considering a more flexible approach
to allocations, which could let investment in domestic stocks
grow in rallying markets.
Traders said the news pushed Nikkei equity futures
higher and caused yen selling. In recent months, Japan's stock
market and the yen have shown a negative correlation. The yen,
seen as a safe haven, tends to benefit in times of market
stress.
Foreign investors' buying of Japanese equities has also
contributed to yen weakness as they hedge currency exposure by
selling the yen.
"The rationale behind the yen selling on the back of Japan's
GPIF headlines seems linked to the hedging behavior of foreign
investors buying Japanese stocks," said Valentin Marinov, head
of European G10 FX strategy at Citi, in London.
"If the headline is confirmed, it could fuel a renewed
Nikkei rally and hence more demand for short-yen hedges by
foreign investors. This could trigger more dollar/yen buying
from here."
Most market participants expect the dollar to continue to
gain against the yen over the medium term on expectations of
further easing by the Bank of Japan.
The euro rose 0.36 percent to 131.36 yen.
Adding to the euro's strength was data showing confidence in
the euro-zone economy grew more than expected in May.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index lost
0.79 percent to 82.994, after falling to a two-week low of
82.979.
Despite the latest dollar weakness, Jens Nordvig, global
head of FX strategy at Nomura Securities in New York, said he
expects the dollar to strengthen meaningfully versus major
currencies in the next six to nine months.
"The dollar has entered a new regime. We are observing a
'bull dollar rally' - a dollar-strengthening trend which is
happening in tandem with strong performance of risky assets and
increasing optimism about U.S. growth," he wrote to clients.