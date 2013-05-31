* U.S. consumer sentiment strongest in nearly 6 years

* Euro hurt by weak data, NZ dollar falls to 9-month low

* Dollar up 3.6 pct vs yen, euro down 1.6 pct vs dollar in May

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, May 31 The dollar rose against several key currencies Friday and was headed for its eight straight month of gains against the yen, as robust U.S. economic data supported ideas the Federal Reserve will scale back its monetary stimulus sooner than expected.

The euro fell against the dollar and yen, hurt by euro zone data showing record high unemployment and low inflation.

U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in nearly six years in May, while business activity in the Midwest picked up in May after contracting in April. The stronger-than-expected data offset an earlier report showing subdued inflation and a drop in consumer spending.

Investors' attention will begin to shift to next week's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for May. The Fed has said it will continue to buy assets until it sees substantial improvement in the outlook for the U.S. labor market.

"Increasingly, the markets are looking towards next Friday's nonfarm (payrolls) as potentially being the piece of data that does push the Fed towards tapering," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Bank in Toronto.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.4 percent to 83.401 and was poised to end up 2 percent in May, the best monthly performance since February.

The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 100.84 yen, rebounding from a session low of 100.23 yen, its weakest since May 9. Traders cited strong support at the psychologically important 100 yen level.

Analysts said the yen could rebound further in the short term as increasing volatility in equity markets prompts traders to buy back the safe-haven Japanese currency. But the trend for yen weakness remains amid expectations for aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

The dollar was on pace for a gain of 3.5 percent in May. The dollar has been up every month since September against the yen, and has jumped almost 30 percent during that period, the biggest eight-month gain since the end of the gold standard in the early 1970s.

The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.2970, off Thursday's three-week high of $1.3061, according to Reuters data. On the month, the euro lost about 1.6 percent.

Joblessness in the 17-nation euro zone rose to 12.2 percent in April, marking a new record since the data series began in 1995. Consumer price inflation was 1.4 percent in May, far below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent.

The data raised concerns European Central Bank policymakers may ease monetary policy further, although a Reuters poll showed most economists think the ECB will stay on hold.

Commodity-linked currencies fell sharply, with the New Zealand dollar dropping to a nine-month low of $0.7946. It was last down 1.2 percent at 0.7973. The Australian dollar fell 0.7 percent to $0.9589.