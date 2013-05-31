* U.S. consumer sentiment strongest in nearly 6 years * Euro hurt by weak data, NZ dollar falls to 9-month low * Focus now on next week's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 31 The dollar firmed across the board on Friday, on track for its eighth straight month of gains against the yen, as upbeat U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve could pare back its monetary stimulus sooner than expected. The euro, meanwhile, fell against the dollar and yen, hurt by euro zone data showing record high unemployment and low inflation. In contrast, U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in nearly six years in May, while business activity in the Midwest picked up this month after contracting in April. The stronger-than-expected data offset an earlier report showing subdued inflation and a drop in consumer spending. "The dollar is well-bid today because of the U.S. data, which corroborates expectations that the Fed may have to taper its quantitative easing program soon," said Greg Moore, currency strategist at TD Securities in New York. Moore said TD's house view is that the Fed would begin reducing its asset purchases around the fourth quarter this year. The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.5 percent to 83.448 and was poised to end up more than 2 percent in May, the best monthly performance since February. The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 100.84 yen, rebounding from a session low of 100.23 yen, its weakest since May 9. Traders cited strong support at the psychologically important 100 yen level. Analysts said the yen could rebound further in the short term as increasing volatility in equity markets prompts traders to buy back the safe-haven Japanese currency. But the trend for yen weakness remains amid expectations for aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan. The dollar was on pace for a gain of 3.5 percent in May, its best monhtly showing since January. The dollar has been up every month since September against the yen, and has jumped almost 30 percent during that period, the biggest eight-month gain since the end of the gold standard in the early 1970s. Investors' attention will begin to shift to next week's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for May. The Fed has said it will continue to buy assets until it sees substantial improvement in the outlook for the U.S. labor market. "Increasingly, the markets are looking towards next Friday's nonfarm (payrolls) as potentially being the piece of data that does push the Fed towards tapering," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Bank in Toronto. The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.2965, off Thursday's three-week high of $1.3061, according to Reuters data. On the month, the euro lost about 1.6 percent. Unemployment in the 17-nation euro zone rose to 12.2 percent in April, marking a new record since the data series began in 1995. Consumer price inflation was 1.4 percent in May, far below the European Central Bank's target of just below 2 percent. The data raised concerns ECB policymakers may ease monetary policy further, although a Reuters poll showed most economists think the ECB will stay on hold. Commodity-linked currencies fell sharply, with the New Zealand dollar dropping to a nine-month low of US$0.7945. It was last down 1.4 percent at US$0.7960. The Australian dollar fell 0.7 percent to US$0.9591. Central bank policy meetings would also be in focus next week. The Bank of England, ECB, and the Reserve Bank of Australia are all scheduled to convene and most analysts expect them to keep their policy rates unchanged. UBS analysts said, however, that if there is any central bank that may just surprise with a rate cut, it would have to be the RBA.