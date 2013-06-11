* Yen jumps vs dollar and euro after BOJ announces no new measures

* Fall in Japanese equities pushes dollar/yen lower

* Investors wary about euro as German court starts hearing on ECB bond buying

* Aussie slides to lowest since September 2010

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, June 11 The yen leapt on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan refrained from additional measures to curb recent volatility in the bond market, causing a steep drop in the Japanese stock market.

Japan's currency gained more than 2 percent to hit 96.47 yen per dollar after the BOJ held off from extending the maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans. Some had expected the central bank to stretch the duration to two years from one.

This prompted investors to unwind some of their hefty bets against the yen placed after the BOJ announced aggressive stimulus in early April. Japan's Nikkei index, with which dollar/yen has been closely correlated in recent weeks, closed down 1.5 percent.

"The BoJ's announcement was not necessarily significant, but headed into the meeting there was some hope they would extend the lending terms and they disappointed on that end," said Vassili Serebriakov, foreign exchange strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

"When it comes down to it, the BoJ announcement was not the main catalyst for the yen's rise, but rather a general risk-off environment stemming from a slide in higher yielding emerging market currencies," he said.

Many investments in these emerging market currencies were funded in yen, which can be borrowed for interest rates that are among the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, one-month dollar/yen implied volatility traded near its highest in more than a year at around 15 percent.

More yen gains could see the dollar drop towards at 95.96 yen, the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud - a closely followed technical indicator - and Friday's low of 94.975 yen.

"What we are seeing is position squaring in a highly volatile environment and we could retest the June lows of 95/96, but ultimately that will be a buying opportunity and we forecast dollar/yen at 108 by the end of the fourth quarter," Serebriakov said.

The broad trend for yen weakness in coming months was expected to remain while the dollar was seen strengthening due to the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing stimulus.

"The yen has reacted (to the BOJ) but we are fairly neutral about dollar/yen in the short term given there is so much volatility," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at Barclays.

The euro fell as low as 128.12 yen and last traded at 128.72 yen, down 1.6 percent on the day.

Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.3238 , below last week's 3-month peak of $1.3304.

The euro earlier found support after Germany's Economy Ministry said the economy picked up in the second quarter.

But euro gains were checked by rising peripheral bond yields as Germany's Constitutional Court started a two-day hearing on the legality of the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme that has defused the euro zone debt crisis.

A ruling is not expected until after German general elections in September, but investors were nervous Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who will attend the court hearing, could reiterate his opposition to the ECB programme.

The higher-yielding Australian dollar slid sharply to hit its lowest since September 2010 at $0.9324.