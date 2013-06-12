NEW YORK, June 12 Euro gains accelerated versus the U.S. dollar in late morning New York trade on Wednesday, sending the single currency to its highest level in nearly four months.

The euro rose as high as $1.3346, its highest since Feb. 20. It last traded as $1.3338, up 0.2 percent on the day.

However, trade was light and illiquid, according to a trader.

The euro reached its peak as European shares closed lower amid concerns over Greek politics.