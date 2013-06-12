Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
NEW YORK, June 12 The dollar plummeted to a global session low against the yen around midday in New York trading on Wednesday.
The dollar fell as low as 95.16 yen and last traded at 95.40 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
"There was no real catalyst in this latest leg lower in dollar/yen," a trader said. "The move is largely driven by stops in a low liquidity environment."
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).