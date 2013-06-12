NEW YORK, June 12 The dollar plummeted to a global session low against the yen around midday in New York trading on Wednesday.

The dollar fell as low as 95.16 yen and last traded at 95.40 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

"There was no real catalyst in this latest leg lower in dollar/yen," a trader said. "The move is largely driven by stops in a low liquidity environment."