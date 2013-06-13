* Yen highest since April 4, when BOJ announced stimulus
* Dollar pares losses slightly after U.S. growth data
* Options market reflects near-term dollar/yen uncertainty
* Euro falls from 4-month peak against dollar
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, June 13 The yen climbed on Thursday to
its highest level against the dollar since the Bank of Japan
unleashed an aggressive stimulus plan in early April as a steep
slide in Japanese stocks spurred an unwinding of bets against
the yen.
The dollar, which fell for a third straight day versus the
yen, pared losses in early New York trading after U.S. data
showed economic growth was intact, with U.S. retail sales rising
more than expected in May and the number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless benefits falling last week.
The Bank of Japan's announcement on April 4 that it would
buy $1.4 trillion in bonds pushed Japanese equities sharply
higher, while the yen dropped.
The BoJ unnerved markets earlier this week by failing to
announce new stimulative measures, fueling unease about whether
central banks will continue the stimulus policies that world
stock markets have come to rely on.
The resulting steep slide in Japan's Nikkei stock index and
doubts over the fate of U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and
Japan's recovery led foreign investors to unwind hedges taken
out so that they could benefit from rising stocks and avoid
being hurt by a weaker yen.
"This week's BOJ meeting, which offered no new policy
initiatives or stimulus programs, was the catalyst for the rapid
change in sentiment in the foreign exchange market," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at
BK Asset Management in New York.
The yen rose as high as 93.78 against the dollar, its
strongest since April 4, after Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 6.4 percent. The dollar last traded at 94.34 yen,
down 1.7 percent on the day.
Japanese equity futures, with which dollar/yen has
been closely correlated in recent weeks, traded higher while
European shares trimmed steep losses to close slightly
lower.
Given that the Nikkei has provided a lead on dollar/yen
trading there is nothing to stop the bearish price action in the
near term, according to BNP Paribas.
"We think this rout will eventually provide good
opportunities to sell yen if you believe the power of
policymakers in determining markets," the firm said.
Analysts said the yen, which generally rises in times of
financial turmoil, was gaining on worries that the aggressive
policies of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were yet to boost
the economy and stave off deflation.
"The dollar squeeze in the last few days, despite stronger
U.S. yields, has left a lot of market participants dazed and
confused," said Alvin Tan, foreign exchange strategist at
Societe Generale.
"The best explanation we can offer is that there is a broad
squeeze in market positions, and we started this risk-off move
with a market that was long dollars."
Strategists also said the yen has been supported as market
participants shun risky assets on concerns the U.S. Federal
Reserve might slow the pace of its asset purchase program.
Reflecting uncertainty about near-term direction, dollar/yen
one-month implied volatility, a measure of expected
price swings and a gauge of options pricing, jumped to its
highest level in more than two years.
In a bearish signal, the dollar fell below the base of its
daily Ichimoku cloud, a closely watched chart indicator. A close
below the cloud has not happened since mid-October, when the
dollar traded around 78 yen.
"This is a fast market and 92.60 (in dollar/yen) is a
possibility. But I expect we will see stabilizing action by the
Japanese next week," said Hans Redeker, head of Global FX
strategy at Morgan Stanley.
Market participants slashed hefty bets on gains in the
dollar, which had been taken out on expectations the Fed would
soon scale back monetary easing.
The dollar lost 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies
and was last at 80.802, not far from a nearly four-month
low of 80.50 hit earlier in the day.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was one of the best
performers of the day, last trading up 1.2 percent at US$0.9598.
The euro hit a near four-month peak of $1.3390, but
traders reported offers at $1.3400 and the euro trimmed gains to
last trade down 0.2 percent at $1.3314.
Against the yen, the euro was down 1.9 percent at 125.58
yen, having earlier fallen to 125.14, its lowest level
since April 16, according to Reuters data.