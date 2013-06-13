NEW YORK, June 13 The euro on Thursday slightly extended losses versus the dollar in early afternoon New York trade after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the ECB's bond-purchase program.

The euro last traded at $1.3318, down 0.1 percent on the day. It has been trading near $1.3330.

Draghi said the program was necessary and effective and in line with the ECB's mandate.

Draghi spoke a day after the ECB and the Bundesbank clashed in a public hearing at Germany's top court on the legality of the ECB's bond-buying program, with the Bundesbank suggesting that the ECB's role should be more limited.