NEW YORK, June 13 The euro on Thursday slightly
extended losses versus the dollar in early afternoon New York
trade after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
defended the ECB's bond-purchase program.
The euro last traded at $1.3318, down 0.1 percent on
the day. It has been trading near $1.3330.
Draghi said the program was necessary and effective and in
line with the ECB's mandate.
Draghi spoke a day after the ECB and the Bundesbank clashed
in a public hearing at Germany's top court on the legality of
the ECB's bond-buying program, with the Bundesbank suggesting
that the ECB's role should be more limited.