* Yen highest since April 4, when BOJ announced stimulus
* Dollar pares losses slightly after U.S. growth data
* Options market reflects near-term dollar/yen uncertainty
* Euro falls from 4-month peak against dollar
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 13 The yen rose on Thursday to
its strongest levels against the U.S. dollar and euro since the
Bank of Japan embarked on an aggressive economic stimulus in
April, as a slide in Japanese stocks triggered an unwinding of
bets the currency would weaken.
Investors, sensing a wavering of the BOJ's commitment to the
plan when it failed to announce new stimulative measures earlier
this week, sent the yen soaring and stocks plunging. Those moves
are the exact opposite of what the central bank desired from the
markets when it launched its plan.
Additionally, price volatility has increased amid
speculation of just when the U.S. Federal Reserve might start to
reduce its monetary stimulus, which helped lift U.S. share
prices to record highs in May.
The greenback pared losses on U.S. economic data showing
better-than-expected retail sales in May and a drop in the
number of new claims for jobless benefits, but the data was not
enough to reverse the trend.
"I think today's retail sales data in particular, but also
jobless claims, were a positive for growth but not enough to
push the Fed to act in June, but rather give them more time for
a potential move in September," said Paresh Upadhyaya, director
of currency at Pioneer Investments, with $208 billion in assets
under management. Pioneer is a unit of Italy's Unicredit.
Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark index has fallen for
the last four weeks after a meteoric rise of more than 75
percent from November through May.
Uncertainty over central bank monetary policy led investors
to unwind hedges taken out so that they could benefit from
rising stocks and avoid being hurt by a weaker yen.
Heading into Friday's Tokyo trading session, June Nikkei
stock futures pointed to a weak open, with contracts traded in
Chicago down 65 points at 12,935.
The U.S. dollar fell as low as 93.78 yen, its weakest
point since April 4. The greenback last traded at 95.12 yen,
down 0.92 percent on the day.
The euro slid 0.72 percent to 127.16 yen, moving
back above the 100-day moving average after breaking down in
Asian trade.
Given that the Nikkei has provided a lead on dollar/yen
trading there is nothing to stop the bearish price action in the
near term, according to BNP Paribas.
"We think this rout will eventually provide good
opportunities to sell yen if you believe the power of
policymakers in determining markets," BNP said.
Analysts said the yen, which generally rises in times of
financial turmoil, was gaining on worries that the aggressive
policies of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were yet to boost
the economy and stave off deflation.
"The dollar squeeze in the last few days, despite stronger
U.S. yields, has left a lot of market participants dazed and
confused," said Alvin Tan, foreign exchange strategist at
Societe Generale.
"The best explanation we can offer is that there is a broad
squeeze in market positions, and we started this risk-off move
with a market that was long dollars."
Reflecting uncertainty about near-term direction, dollar/yen
one-month implied volatility, a measure of expected
price swings and a gauge of options pricing, jumped to its
highest level in more than two years.
Market participants slashed hefty bets on gains in the
dollar, which had been taken out on expectations the Fed would
soon scale back monetary easing.
The dollar lost 0.33 percent against a basket of currencies
and was last at 80.68, not far from a nearly four-month
low of 80.50 hit earlier in the day.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was one of the best
performers of the day, last trading up 1.8 percent at US$0.9653.
The euro hit a near four-month peak of $1.3390, but
traders reported offers at $1.3400 and the euro trimmed gains to
last trade up 0.22 percent at $1.3365.