* Yen underpinned as stock markets volatile

* Dollar rebounds after U.S. inflation data

* Investors look to Fed next week for policy clarity

By Julie Haviv

New York, June 14 The yen extended gains against the dollar on Friday, putting it on course for its best weekly performance since early 2010, as volatile stock markets had investors unwinding bets against the yen.

The dollar pared losses against the yen in early New York trade as Nikkei futures edged higher and after U.S. data showed producer prices rose more than expected in May.

But, underlying inflation pressures remained muted, which could argue against an early scaling back of monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

Uncertainty over the longevity of global monetary policy has rattled markets in recent weeks, with fears rising further this week when the Bank of Japan decided to hold policy steady.

"The yen has proved to be investors' go-to safe haven to ride out global stock market volatility," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington D.C..

"The uncertainty has prompted investors to exit recently overcrowded plays like betting on the dollar and Japan's Nikkei stock index and against the yen," he said. "With that play now in reverse, the yen has steadily been squeezed higher."

The dollar last traded down 0.1 percent at 95.24 yen, paring steep losses notched in the overnight session when it fell as low as 94.42 yen.

The euro was last down 0.6 percent at 126.72 yen, above the global session low of 126.19 yen.

"Until investors get a better handle on the future course for monetary policy in the U.S., Japan and Europe - which could come as soon as next week - the yen should be poised for a continued grind higher," Manimbo said.

Dollar/yen has moved in step with the Nikkei in recent weeks as investors unravel the sell-yen, buy-stocks trade that dominated between November and May. The fall in stocks has prompted investors to pare the dollar hedges put in place to protect them from a weakening yen.

Against the yen, the dollar has lost close to 10 percent since May 22, when it peaked at 103.73 yen. The drop has seen implied volatility jump, while three-month risk reversals , a gauge of relative demand for put or call options, were flipping towards yen calls, or bets the currency will gain.

Commerzbank head of FX research Ulrich Leuchtmann said the dollar was unlikely to make much headway against the yen, until there was more clarity about central banks' monetary policies.

"The risk-off (sentiment) we see is mainly due to markets being unsure about the monetary policy of the future ... this is good reason to be cautious of risky assets and to look into safe havens like the yen," Leuchtmann said.

The current bout of market turbulence started when investors began worrying that the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus program this year.

The Fed next meets on June 18-19, and investors expect more clarity from chairman Ben Bernanke. Some expect him to assure investors the Fed will keep policy accommodative and that it is in no hurry to tighten policy, just yet.

"For the coming week, markets should position for Bernanke trying to assuage market fears," said Alan Ruskin, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 80.916, recovering from a four-month low of 80.500 on Thursday. Its gains saw the euro slip 0.5 percent to $1.3312, off its four-month high of $1.3390 on Thursday.