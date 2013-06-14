* Drop in Nikkei futures accelerates yen gains
* Investors focus on Federal Reserve meeting next week
By Daniel Bases
New York, June 14 The yen rose against the U.S.
dollar on Friday for a fourth straight day and gained ground
versus the euro as investors unwound bets against the Japanese
currency due to uncertainty whether central banks will maintain
their easy monetary policies.
With the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting just a few
days away, there has been increasing focus - and growing
uncertainty - over when the U.S. Federal Reserve might pull back
from flooding the market with dollars, a policy meant to spur
borrowing and investment to bolster a sluggish economy.
In addition, doubts over the Bank of Japan's commitment to
its inflationary policies has caused some investors to exit
their use of profitable carry trades in the yen. That practice
involves using the low-yielding yen to fund purchases of
higher-yielding assets, such as U.S. stocks.
"The strength against the euro doesn't surprise me because
the dollar and yen strength tend to be consistent with a loss of
risk appetite. We are in a more risk averse mode," said Michael
Woolfolk, global markets strategist at BNY Mellon.
"The carry trade has been put on the shelf until we get more
certainty on U.S. monetary policy. These short-yen positions
that invested in equities and other high yielding assets outside
of Japan have been brutalized recently due to a drop in both the
Nikkei and the Dow and yen strength," he said.
The Fed will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the U.S.
central bank's policy statement that will be released at the
close of the meeting and the news conference by Fed chief Ben
Bernanke will be scrutinized for clues on when the Fed might
start to pull back on its stimulus program.
The euro fell against both the yen and greenback on Friday.
Trading in the dollar-yen has been locked in step with
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index in recent weeks as
investors unravel the sell-yen, buy-stocks trade that dominated
the market between November and May.
Japanese benchmark stock prices have fallen for four
consecutive weeks and U.S. stocks are down nearly as much.
A fall in equities also forces investors to pare the dollar
hedges initially put in place to protect them from a weakening
yen.
Although the Nikkei rose 1.9 percent on Friday, all three
major U.S. stock indexes fell and the yen buying extended into
the weekend.
In addition, a survey showing U.S. consumer sentiment
retreated this month after reaching its highest level in nearly
six years in May favored the safe-haven yen.
"The yen has proved to be investors' go-to safe haven to
ride out global stock market volatility," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington, D.C.
"The uncertainty has prompted investors to exit recently
overcrowded plays like betting on the dollar and Japan's Nikkei
stock index and against the yen," he said. "With that play now
in reverse, the yen has steadily been squeezed higher."
The dollar last traded down 1.07 percent at 94.34 yen
, up from a low of 93.99, its lowest point since the BoJ
announced on April 4 that it would buy $1.4 trillion in bonds to
stimulate its economy.
The euro fell on Friday, dropping 1.28 percent against the
yen to 125.89 yen. It hit a session low of 125.17 yen.
The dollar had its worst week against the yen since July
2009, with a decline of 3.3 percent. The euro lost 2.4 percent
against the Japanese currency, its worst week since July 2012.
"Until investors get a better handle on the future course
for monetary policy in the U.S., Japan and Europe - which could
come as soon as next week - the yen should be poised for a
continued grind higher," Manimbo said.
After hitting a four-month high of $1.3390 on Thursday, the
euro traded down 0.2 percent to $1.3345, according to
Reuters data. The dollar index was off 0.13 percent at 80.639
, recovering from a four-month low of 80.500 on Thursday.