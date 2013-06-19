* Fed says risks to growth, jobs have lessened since fall
* Dollar climbs to one-week high against the yen
* Dollar gains to four day high against the euro
NEW YORK, June 19 The U.S. dollar reversed early
losses and rose against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee said it sees
diminished downside risks to the outlook for the economy and the
labor market.
The FOMC also said it would keep up its current $85 billion
a month in bond purchases with no indication it would scale
back.
Trading was volatile as had been expected, with the euro
initially climbing to a session high against the dollar after
the announcement before swinging wildly into losses.
The dollar gained more ground after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank's policy setting
committee sees a likely reduction in bond purchases this year if
economic forecasts come in as expected.
"The markets are reacting to the more positive economic
assessment in the statement, notably the comment that economic
risks have diminished," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist, BNP Paribas, New York. "I think it's being seen as a
signal that the Fed is close to tapering."
The euro last traded at $1.3266, down 0.9 percent on
the day, and well off the session peak of $1.3414. The dollar
was at 96.57 yen, up 1.3 percent, with the session peak
at 96.93 yen.
Economists expect interest rates to stay on hold until 2015,
but the view in financial markets of when the Fed would tweak
policy had shifted forward since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke fired
up speculation last month that the central bank could soon curb
its asset buying.
In fresh quarterly projections, 14 of the 19 members of the
Fed's policy-setting committee said they did not think it would
be appropriate to raise rates until some time in 2015.
The Fed repeated on Wednesday that it will not lift interest
rates until unemployment hits 6.5 percent or lower, provided
that the outlook for inflation stays under 2.5 percent. The
jobless rate was 7.6 percent in May.
But in a slight upgrade to their projections, officials
forecast unemployment to average 6.5 to 6.8 percent in the
fourth quarter of next year, and 5.8 to 6.2 percent in the final
three months of 2015.
"The forecasts suggested that the unemployment rate will
fall to 6.5 percent in 2014, which means that the Fed could hike
rates sooner than expected, possibly as early as the first
quarter of 2015," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist
at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "And that's positive for the U.S.
dollar."
Earlier in the day ahead of the Fed announcement, the dollar
had fallen to a four-month low against major currencies on
Wednesday.
Speculation that the Fed might begin slowing its pace of
asset purchases had triggered a recent selloff in global stocks
and sent the safe-haven Japanese yen up more than 5 percent
against the dollar so far this month.
Those moves were immediately reversed after the
announcement.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, rose 1 percent and touched a one-week high
of 81.469, after earlier hitting a four-month low of
80.498.
The euro edged up 0.4 percent to $1.2829 yen.
Some US$1.94 billion in yen changed hands in the
global session and US$3.2 billion in euros.
The dollar's strength was broadbased with the U.S. currency
posting a 1.1 percent gain against the Swiss franc, while
sterling fell 0.9 percent against the dollar, the
Australian dollar slid 1.6 percent and the New Zealand
dollar fell 1.4 percent.