* Fed says risks to growth, job market have lessened
* Dollar climbs to one-week high against the yen
* Dollar rises to four day high against the euro
The U.S. dollar reversed early losses to rally
sharply against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve said it sees fewer downside risks to the outlook for the
economy and the labor market.
The Fed said it would maintain its current $85 billion a
month in bond purchases, but Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
U.S. central bank expects to slow the pace of the purchases
later this year.
"The markets are reacting to the more positive economic
assessment in the statement, notably the comment that economic
risks have diminished," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist, BNP Paribas, New York. "I think it's being seen as a
signal that the Fed is close to tapering."
Trading was volatile, as had been expected, with the euro
initially hitting a session high against the dollar after the
announcement before swinging to losses.
The euro last traded at $1.3280, down 0.8 percent on
the day and well off the session peak of $1.3414. Against the
yen, the dollar was at 96.71 yen, up 1.5 percent, with
the session peak at 96.93 yen. The dollar's move from low to
high on the day exceeded 2 yen.
Economists expect interest rates to stay on hold until 2015,
but the view in financial markets of when the Fed would tweak
policy had shifted forward since comments by Bernanke last month
fired up speculation that the central bank could soon curb its
asset buying.
In fresh quarterly projections, 14 of the 19 members of the
Fed's policy-setting committee said they did not think it would
be appropriate to raise rates until some time in 2015.
The Fed repeated on Wednesday that it will not lift interest
rates until unemployment hits 6.5 percent or lower, provided
that the outlook for inflation stays under 2.5 percent. The
jobless rate was 7.6 percent in May.
But in a slight upgrade to their projections, officials
forecast unemployment to average 6.5 to 6.8 percent in the
fourth quarter of next year, and 5.8 to 6.2 percent in the final
three months of 2015.
"The forecasts suggested that the unemployment rate will
fall to 6.5 percent in 2014, which means that the Fed could hike
rates sooner than expected, possibly as early as the first
quarter of 2015," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist
at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "And that's positive for the U.S.
dollar."
Earlier in the day ahead of the Fed announcement, the dollar
had fallen to a four-month low against major currencies.
Speculation that the Fed might begin slowing its pace of
asset purchases had triggered a recent selloff in global stocks
and sent the safe-haven Japanese yen up more than 5 percent
against the dollar so far this month.
Those moves were reversed after the announcement.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, rose 1 percent and touched a one-week high
of 81.489, after earlier hitting a four-month low of
80.498.
The euro edged up 0.4 percent to $1.2829 yen.
Some $2.11 billion in yen changed hands in the
global session and $3.4 billion in euros.
The dollar's strength was broadbased with the U.S. currency
posting a 1.1 percent gain against the Swiss franc, while
sterling fell 1 percent against the dollar. The
Australian dollar slid 1.6 percent and was near a
three-year low, and the New Zealand dollar fell 1.5 percent
.