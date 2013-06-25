* Dollar gains after string of strong U.S. economic data
* Fed officials play down chances of imminent stimulus
withdrawal
NEW YORK, June 25 The dollar recovered from
early losses and rallied against the euro and yen on Tuesday
after a slew of U.S. economic reports bolstered optimism the
recovery was gaining traction and that the Federal Reserve can
slow its stimulus measures.
Durable good orders increased by a better-than-expected 3.6
percent in May as demand for goods ranging from aircraft to
machinery rose, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Orders
for these goods, which range from toasters to aircraft, had
increased by a revised 3.6 percent in April.
Separate data showed prices of U.S. single-family homes
jumped in April to rack up their biggest annual gain in seven
years, adding to optimism around the dollar.
A second report on housing indicated sales of new U.S.
single-family homes rose to their highest in nearly five years
in May, confirming the housing market's strengthening tone.
.
And in the final first-tier data report released on Tuesday.
U.S. consumer confidence jumped in June to its highest in over
five years.
The data aligns "with the Federal Reserve's assessment that
the U.S. economy is improving modestly, and specifically over
the past two weeks, U.S. economic data has by and large beaten
consensus forecasts," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst
at DailyFX in New York. "The data leaves the U.S. dollar on a
strong fundamental footing."
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a
basket of six other major currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 82.692
for its fifth straight day of gains and remained near Monday's
near three-week peak of 82.841.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 97.78 yen, off
Monday's two-week high of 98.70 but still higher on the day.
The euro surrendered early gains and was last down 0.4
percent at $1.3069, though it held Monday's low of
$1.3058, its weakest level since June 5.
Earlier the dollar index fell for the first time in a week
on the back of Monday's comments from Minneapolis Fed President
Narayana Kocherlakota and Dallas Fed head Richard Fisher who
both reassured investors who were fearing the impact of the Fed
eventually tapering its monthly $85 billion bond-buying program.
"The dollar has been trading on Fed speculation for the last
two weeks," said John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Inc
in Washington. "Yesterday, comments from two Fed officials were
more dovish than Bernanke but attention has now shifted to
durable goods which were good for the 'tapering sooner'
argument."
Still, despite the good data, investors also cautioned that
the dollar's rally may be too far, too fast. With recent gains
the dollar index is up 3.6 percent for the year to date, with a
12.7 percent rise against the yen alone.
"Whatever dollar rally we have today will be limited in
scope," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign
exchange strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "We have
had a good run and the market will focus on nonfarm payrolls
(reports) going forward."
Schlossberg added that investors will also want to see the
housing market recovery continue in the face of higher mortgage
interest rates as yields rise.
The IMF's chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, said on
Tuesday that Fed talk of exiting its stimulus could spur
volatility on global markets, adding recent movements had been
exaggerated.
Volatility has jumped due to turmoil in Chinese markets,
which have been roiled by concerns about a potential money
market squeeze. In an attempt to calm nerves, China's central
bank said it would guide markets to reasonable rates.
Some $4.4 billion in euros changed hands globally on
Tuesday, using Reuters Dealing data, while $2.39 billion in yen
traded.