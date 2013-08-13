* U.S. retail sales rise at fastest pace in seven months

* Treasury yields rise, helping spur buying of dollars

* Yen down on Nikkei report on corporate tax cut

NEW YORK, Aug 13 The dollar rallied to a one-week high against both the euro and yen on Tuesday after retail sales, a key gauge of U.S. consumer spending, rose at the fastest pace in seven months, strengthening expectations the Federal Reserve will wind down its stimulus.

Retail sales excluding cars, gasoline and building materials rose 0.5 percent last month, the U.S. Commerce Department said. It was the biggest gain since December and suggests the U.S. economy could be regaining steam after tax hikes and federal budget cuts dragged on growth in the first half of the year.

Robust economic data will encourage the U.S. central bank to trim its estimated $85 billion in monthly bond-buying, perhaps as early as September. The expectation of reduced bond purchases has led to a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries and subsequent increase in yields.

"It is a heavy fixed-income move and dollar/yen is probably the most sensitive currency pair to interest rate differentials," said Richard Cochinos, head of Americas G10 currency strategy at Citigroup in New York.

The slowing of the quantitative easing mechanism would accentuate the difference between higher U.S. yields on investment versus the near zero interest rate policy and aggressively loose policy being put to work by the Bank of Japan.

The yen posted its biggest percentage loss against both the dollar and euro in two weeks after a newspaper report indicated Japan's government may cut corporate taxes.

The dollar was last up 1.3 percent at 98.17 yen. Only last week the dollar was at a seven-week low against the yen.

An early euro rally, fueled by a stronger-than-expected ZEW sentiment survey in Germany that gave hope a euro zone recovery is picking up pace, fizzled as the dollar's data-induced rally picked up steam in the thin summer trading volumes..

"For the next five and a half weeks, every U.S. statistic will be measured by its impact on the Sept. 18th decision," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

"By that standard, today's number should keep the Fed on track to curtail quantitative easing purchases in September," he added. The Fed's next policy meeting will be on Sept. 17-18.

The euro was last down 0.25 percent at $1.3264 with the session low at $1.3232. The euro hit a session high at $1.3316 after the German ZEW survey was released.

Against the yen, the euro last traded up 1.06 percent at 130.24 yen.

The ZEW investor sentiment index, which showed economic conditions improved in August from July, follows last week's data on German industrial output in June, which surged to its fastest pace in nearly two years.

"The euro is reacting to stronger-than-expected data, but we are not expecting it to go much higher until the central bank is prepared to change its policy stance," Geoffrey Yu, a UBS currency strategist in London, said after the report.

The European Central Bank has pledged to keep policy accommodative and is even prepared to lower interest rates to support an economic recovery. That contrasts sharply with the signals from the Fed.

The euro zone currency has also drawn support from signs of stabilization in the bloc's economy in recent weeks with yield differentials between U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds narrowing to 90 basis points from a near seven-year high on Aug. 1 of over 103 basis points.

Euro zone gross domestic product data due on Wednesday is expected to show the region emerged from recession in the second quarter.

The yen was weak across the board after business daily Nikkei reported that Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut as a way to offset the potential economic drag of a planned hike in sales tax.

Investors who have been betting Abe will succeed in pulling Japan out of deflation have been hoping for more steps to boost the economy on top of aggressive fiscal and monetary policies.

"There have been concerns that Abe may make changes to the planned tax hike, back-pedaling on reforms. But if you believe today's media report, Abe is heading (in the) right direction," said Yunosuke Ikedam, a senior FX strategist at Nomura in London.

The tax cut report boosted Japan's Nikkei share average and provided further support for dollar/yen, which has had a strong correlation with Japanese equities in recent months.