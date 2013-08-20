* Euro at highest vs dollar since mid-February
* Yen firm as stocks drop, emerging currencies sell off
* Near-term focus on Fed minutes due Wednesday
* India's rupee hits record low against U.S. dollar
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 20 The dollar fell on Tuesday to a
six-month low against the euro and a two-month trough against
the Swiss franc, as U.S. Treasury yields retreated and the
timing of the Federal Reserve's reduction in its stimulus
efforts remained uncertain.
Yields on the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note
dropped after reaching two-year highs the previous
session in anticipation of an eventual tapering of the Fed's
bond-buying program. Lower U.S. yields diminish the
attractiveness of dollar-denominated assets.
Conflicting signals from Fed officials and mixed U.S.
economic data have muddied the outlook for a tapering of the
Fed's stimulus program, viewed as generally positive for the
dollar. The release of the minutes of the Fed's July meeting on
Wednesday could provide clues to whether the central bank will
pare those purchases in September.
"If the minutes emphasize the progress made in the U.S.
economy and the need to act quickly, the dollar could resume its
rise as yields extend higher," said Kathy Lien, managing
director at BK Asset Management in New York.
"However, if the minutes contain an overall air of caution
with more members wanting to wait for further improvements
before changes are made, the dollar could fall sharply."
The U.S. currency fell on Tuesday against the yen and Swiss
franc, with investors seeking out safe-haven currencies as
global shares retreated and emerging market currencies saw
another wave of selling. The dollar slid to a two-month low
against the franc and a one-week low against the yen.
"Given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the timing and
extent of the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit from its quantitative
easing program, we are seeing continuing evidence of safe-haven
plays in the FX markets," said Samarjit Shankar, director of
market strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.
"Most notably ... our iFlow FX indicators confirm the
Japanese yen remains buoyed as market participants unwind
riskier bets," he said.
The dollar index, a measure of the U.S. dollar's value
against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.4 percent to
80.900. It earlier dropped to a two-month low of 80.754.
The euro rose 0.7 percent in thin trade to $1.3421,
as the yield premium that 10-year U.S. Treasury notes offer over
German Bunds narrowed. The euro had reached a
session peak of $1.3452, according to Reuters data, its highest
since Feb. 14.
Many investors say the Fed remains likely to be the first
major central bank to unwind its liquidity program, which,
combined with an improving U.S. economy and rising risk
aversion, should favor the dollar.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 97.21 yen. Weakness in
global stocks along with a selloff in emerging market currencies
on fears of a Fed move next month have supported the Japanese
currency. It earlier fell to 96.88, a one-week low.
The dollar also slid 0.8 percent to 0.9171 Swiss franc
, hitting a trough of 0.9145, its weakest level since
mid-June.
Subdued risk appetite hurt higher-yielding, growth-linked
currencies. The Australian dollar fell 0.4 percent to US$0.9077
.
The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, slid 1.1 percent to
US$0.7979 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
announced home lending restrictions and said the currency was
overvalued.
Emerging market currencies also tumbled on jitters about the
future of U.S. stimulus. Investors fear an end to cheap money
and an improvement in the performance of advanced economies will
reverse a flow of much-needed capital away from emerging
markets.
India's rupee fell to a record low, forcing the
central bank to intervene in the market while the Indonesian
rupiah dropped to four-year lows.