* ECB's Draghi says rates on hold for extended period
* Dollar/yen climbs above 100 yen, BoJ stays on hold
* Investors look to U.S. jobs number Friday after solid data
Thursday
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The dollar rose to a seven-week
peak against the euro on Thursday after the head of the European
Central Bank said its Governing Council expects key ECB interest
rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended
period.
The dollar was also strong after solid U.S. economic data
released on Thursday ahead of nonfarm payrolls data, due on
Friday, that could firm up the case for a cut in Federal Reserve
stimulus from this month.
Earlier, the ECB left its main interest rate unchanged at a
record low of 0.50 percent as recent economic data has shown a
nascent recovery taking hold in the euro zone.
"ECB President Draghi toed the line that relatively higher
interest rates could threaten the recovery, and that the central
bank remains 'prepared to act' should the conditions justify a
response," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX
in New York.
Payrolls processor ADP and Moody's Analytics said U.S.
private employers added 176,000 jobs in August, nearly matching
economists' expectations for the month.
"The ADP correlation to payrolls is moderate at best, but
the psychological attachment is strong. The market is already
expecting the quantitative easing train to slow in two weeks;
today's ADP result offers modest reinforcement to that view,"
said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
A separate report on the U.S. services sector showed the
employment component of the ISM services index jumped to a
six-month high. The overall index showed the fastest pace of
growth in almost eight years.
The dollar index was up 0.6 percent at 82.625, not
far from a seven-week high of 82.671 touched earlier in the New
York session. The euro was down 0.7 percent at $1.3119 after
falling to a seven-week low of $1.3109.
The euro zone single currency failed to gain support from a
recent run of encouraging economic data.
The dollar was also given broad support by a rise in the
U.S. two-year debt yield, which hit a more-than two-year high
, widening the currency's yield advantage.
Sterling was last down 0.2 percent at $1.5592 after
the Bank of England announced no changes to interest rates or
its bond-buying program and made no further statement on policy.
The main focus, however, is on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report, due out on Friday.
If that data confirms a continued recovery in the job
market, it will be seen as sufficient for the Federal Reserve to
decide at its Sept. 17-18 meeting to start reducing its
bond-buying program.
Expectations that the Fed will be the first major central
bank to hike rates have underpinned the dollar.
"After all the major central banks are done today the FX
shift would firmly return to the U.S. dollar on Friday. There is
a lot hinged on the nonfarm payrolls data," said Neil Jones,
head of hedge fund FX sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
"If the number is around 200,000, the dollar will go higher.
Our dollar forecasts for the next few months are quite upbeat as
the Fed is going to taper this year."
The dollar tested the 100-yen level, marking a
six-week peak for the currency pair at 100.19 on both yen
weakness and broad dollar strength. The dollar was last up 0.4
percent at 100.13 yen.
Traders said the yen suffered as investors unwound
safe-haven buying, spurred by concerns over a U.S. plan to
attack Syria, while moving little after the Bank of Japan
maintained policy as expected.
"It seems like the market is tentatively concluding that any
military action may not last that long and its impact on the
world economy will be limited. The market is coming back to
business as usual," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at
State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.