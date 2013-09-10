* Safe-haven yen slips as risk of strike on Syria diminishes
* Dollar stays under pressure with Fed policy outlook still
unclear
* Next week's Fed meeting is main focus for markets
NEW YORK, Sept 10 The dollar rose to an almost
seven-week peak against the yen on Tuesday as easing tensions
over Syria and encouraging Chinese economic data eroded demand
for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
The yen also weakened to a 3-1/2-month low against the euro,
while the higher-yielding Australian and New Zealand dollars
gained on rising investor appetite for risk.
Syria accepted a Russian proposal on Tuesday to give up
chemical weapons and win a reprieve from threatened U.S.
military strikes. The diplomatic initiative marks a reversal
after weeks in which the West appeared finally headed towards
intervention in a two-and-a-half-year-old war.
Adding to the positive sentiment in financial markets, China
reported stronger-than-expected industrial output and retail
sales, reinforcing hopes the world's second-largest economy was
stabilizing after slowing for more than two years.
"If the U.S. can indeed avoid a military confrontation in
Syria, the downward pressure on dollar/yen could ease
considerably and could push the pair towards the 100.50 level,"
said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York.
The dollar rose 0.7 percent to 100.26 yen after
climbing to 100.45 yen, according to Reuters data, the strongest
since July 25.
The euro gained 0.9 percent to 133.09 yen, having
reached 133.29 yen, the highest since late May.
The yen also weakened after minutes of the Bank of Japan's
August policy meeting released on Tuesday showed members were
confident that the central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus
was helping to lead to an economic recovery.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent versus the Swiss franc to
0.9337 franc, but it fell against the Australian and New Zealand
dollars. The Aussie hit a near seven-week high and last traded
at $0.9309, up 0.9 percent. The kiwi rose 0.7 percent to
$0.8067.
Analysts said any moves in the U.S. dollar will likely be
limited after disappointing jobs data last Friday fuelled
uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will start scaling
back stimulus this month. The Fed holds a policy meeting next
week.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed economists expect the Fed to
announce a modest reduction in its $85 billion monthly
bond-buying program by some $10 billion.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said on Monday he has yet to make up his mind on supporting a
reduction at the Fed's meeting next week.
However, he said he was "still 100 percent on board" with
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's timeline for beginning to taper the
bond-buying program later this year and ending it next year.
Whether the tapering begins this month or sometime afterward
is less important than the fact that the Fed has an overall
framework for reducing the program in place, he said.
"We will likely see a further consolidation in the dollar
which remains weak after last week's softer payroll report.
Markets will now look to next week's Fed meeting," said Marcus
Hettinger, global FX strategist at Credit Suisse.
"They will probably taper but still remain quite cautious."
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3271, and was
trading close to Monday's peak of $1.3280, its highest since
Aug. 29.
Strong technical support lies around $1.3220. Strategists,
however, said the euro could suffer from a row in Italy over
former leader Silvio Berlusconi, who has been convicted of
fraud, that threatens to topple its ruling coalition government.