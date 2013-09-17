* Euro gains as German ZEW business sentiment index hits
highest since April 2010
* Rise limited as focus centers on Fed meeting
* Markets expect any Fed tapering of stimulus to be modest
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 17 The dollar struggled broadly
on Tuesday as investors were reluctant to make fresh bets on the
currency ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting
expected to result in a reduction of its massive stimulus
program.
The euro, on the other hand, rose after an upbeat German
sentiment survey. The ZEW think-tank's poll of economic
sentiment rose to its highest since April 2010, suggesting a
growing sense of stability that could support German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's chances of winning a third term in Sunday's
elections.
That enabled the euro to hit the day's highs against the
dollar at $1.3369.
The euro's gains, however, were limited ahead of a policy
statement due Wednesday after a two-day Fed meeting which
started on Tuesday. A recent Reuters poll showed economists
expect the Fed to reduce its $85 billion in monthly asset
purchases by a relatively modest $10 billion.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, fell 0.2 percent in late afternoon trading
to 81.140, declining for a fifth straight session.
"A reduction in quantitative easing should be positive for
the dollar but investors can't assume that the dollar will
automatically rally post-FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee),"
said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management.
"Strategically, the Fed will most likely strive to
underwhelm, with the hopes of limiting any rise in yields,
collapse in stocks and rally in the U.S. dollar."
Analysts said rate hike expectations hold the key for the
dollar because of their impact on short-term U.S. bond yields.
The dollar retreated on Monday after former U.S. Treasury
Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew his name from the list of
candidates to lead the Federal Reserve after Chairman Ben
Bernanke's term ends in January, reducing the perceived chances
of a rapid cut in monetary stimulus.
The euro last traded up 0.2 percent at $1.3357, near
a peak of $1.3385 hit on Monday, its highest since late August.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was last up 0.1
percent at 99.09 yen and is expected to stay below resistance of
around 100 yen.
The dollar, however, remains undervalued against the yen at
current prices, with a fair value of 104.85 yen, according to
data from BNP Paribas. The increase in the currency pair's value
corresponds to the rebound in Japan's equities this month.
Weakness in the yen is typically viewed as positive for the
Japanese stock market where many companies traded are exporters,
which benefit from a soft currency.
The dollar briefly pared gains against the yen after a
report showed U.S. consumer prices barely rose in August, which
eases the way for the Fed to start trimming its bond purchases.
A separate report showed foreign investors rediscovered a
taste for long-term U.S. securities in July as Japan's and
China's holdings of U.S. government bonds increased. In June,
U.S. Treasuries had suffered a record outflow.
According to Treasury data released on Tuesday, foreign
holdings of long-term U.S. securities increased by $31.1 billion
in July after plunging $67 billion in June.