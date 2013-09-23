* Euro fails to hold early gains after German election
* Euro zone PMIs improve, but German factory PMI dips
* Aussie rises as China manufacturing growth picks up
* Fed must push against threats to recovery-NY Fed's Dudley
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The euro fell broadly on
Monday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
the central bank is willing to flood the market with cheap loans
and euro zone interest rates should remain at current or even
lower levels for some time.
Europe's common currency hit session lows against the dollar
and yen after Draghi told the European Parliament that the
central bank is ready to offer banks more long-term loans to
keep money-market interest rates from rising to levels that
could push inflation too low.
Draghi's remarks extended earlier losses stemming from
worries about how long it will take Angela Merkel to form a
coalition government after her party's victory in Sunday's
German election.
"With euro at $1.35, the pressure on the ECB to be as dovish
as possible is really accelerating," said Boris Schlossberg,
managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.
"The unintended consequences of the Federal Reserve's
no-taper move has come at the worst possible time when German
manufacturing exports are beginning to slow. So I think monetary
officials in Europe will do everything possible to try to dampen
the rise in the euro."
The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3494, below
chart resistance at last week's 7-1/2-month high of $1.3569, but
well above its Sept. 2 close, at $1.3190, according to Reuters
data.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.7 percent to 133.34
yen.
The outcome of Germany's election drove initial weakness in
the euro. Merkel's conservatives fell short of the votes needed
to rule on their own and might have to convince leftist rivals
to join them in government.
Data showing above-forecast euro zone private sector
business activity this month gave the single currency only a
slight lift. Putting pressure on the euro were numbers showing
that German manufacturing growth unexpectedly slowed, according
to Markit purchasing managers' index data.
Therefore, Tuesday's German Ifo sentiment data is
likely to be closely watched.
The Australian dollar was up 0.5 percent at
US$0.9442 after data showing China's factory sector growth
accelerated in September.
The dollar, meanwhile, slumped for a second straight session
against the yen as uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's
policy stance continued in the aftermath of last week's policy
meeting.
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, said the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
articulated in June for scaling back the central bank's
stimulus measures is "still very much intact."
In a strong defense of the Fed's shock move last week to
keep buying bonds, New York Fed President William Dudley said
fiscal uncertainties "loom very large" as Congress prepares to
hash out a deal to avoid a government shutdown and raise the
nation's debt ceiling.
He also noted that Bernanke did not specify that the first
reduction in bond buying would come at the Fed's September
meeting.
A slew of other Fed officials are also slated to chime in
throughout the week.
"The fact is that Fed officials remain as data-dependent as
ever; if we see big surprises out of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
and/or CPI inflation reports, expect big dollar moves," said
David Rodriguez, quantitative strategist at DailyFX in New York.
"In the meantime, we think it's unlikely that the dollar
breaks to fresh lows," he said.
There are a plethora of events in the coming weeks that have
the potential to heavily sway market sentiment. The September
nonfarm payrolls report is scheduled for release on Oct. 4 and
there is also a looming fight between Congress and the president
over raising the amount of money the government is allowed to
borrow.
If Congress does not raise the debt ceiling by mid-October,
the United States will not be able to pay its bills, leaving
open the possibility the government might default on its debt.
The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies at 80.434
, holding above a seven-month low of 80.060 set last week
after the Fed kept the pace of its bond-buying stimulus
unchanged.
The dollar was last down 0.6 percent to 98.74 yen,
according to Reuters data.