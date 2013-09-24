* German Ifo falls short of forecast
* ECB chief Draghi's comments continue to weigh on euro
* New Zealand dollar tumbles 1.2 percent
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 24 The euro slipped against the
dollar and yen on Tuesday, undermined by weaker-than-expected
German sentiment data and comments from European Central Bank
officials that they were prepared to do more to support the
region's fragile recovery.
The data on Europe's biggest economy came a day after ECB
President Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to provide more
long-term loans to keep money-market rates from rising.
Data from the Ifo think tank on Tuesday showed that German
business morale improved slightly in September to touch a
17-month high, but the index fell short of the consensus
forecast.
"The remarks from Mario Draghi were seemingly designed to
push back against recent rises in area borrowing rates and the
lift the euro received after the Federal Reserve last week
stayed the course with monetary policy," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
Draghi's message was reinforced on Tuesday by Ewald Nowotny,
a member of the ECB Governing Council, who said that it was too
soon for the bank to go into exit mode from its crisis measures.
In late New York trading, the euro slipped 0.2 percent
against the yen at 133.07 yen. It was also down 0.2
percent versus the dollar at $1.3471. Support was cited
at the August high of $1.3453.
BNP Paribas estimates that the euro's short-term fair value
is at $1.3355.
The dollar edged up 0.2 percent against a basket of six
currencies at 80.576, but its outlook remained downbeat
after the Fed last week decided to keep its asset purchases
intact for now. The dollar index hit a seven-month trough of
80.06 last week.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a well-known dove and
close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, defended the central
bank's shock decision last week to keep its stimulus in place.
Dudley, in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday, said the economy
was weaker than the Fed thought in June, but he "wouldn't rule
out" a cut in the central bank's stimulus this year.
Bob Lynch, head of G10 FX strategy for the Americas at HSBC
in New York, said the impact of the delay in the Fed's tapering
has been diminishing, which could be due partly to comments from
Fed officials in the wake of last week's policy decision.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher on Monday noted the
closeness of the decision not to taper, which Lynch said
suggests that tapering could happen at the Fed's next policy
meeting, at the end of October.
Markets are also concerned that a political showdown in
Washington over the federal budget could result in a government
shutdown, or, at the very extreme, a default on the U.S.
government's debt.
Falling U.S. Treasury yields have also diminished the appeal
of the dollar to investors. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields were last at around 2.66 percent, after
hitting a near two-year high of 3.007 percent on Sept. 5.
Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.1 percent at 98.76
yen.
U.S. data on Tuesday was mixed, but seemed to validate the
Fed's decision not to wind down bond-buying this month.
U.S. home prices gained in July. But a dip in consumer
confidence this month underscored the potential for higher
interest rates and a sluggish economy to dent the housing market
recovery.
The New Zealand dollar was the biggest loser, falling 1.2
percent to $0.8268.
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York, attributed the fall to a statement from Fonterra
Co-operative Group, New Zealand's biggest dairy company, that
earnings in the second half of the year will be significantly
lower compared with the first half.
New Zealand is the world's largest dairy exporter and weaker
earnings from the country's largest dairy company could weigh on
the economy.