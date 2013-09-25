* Dollar slips as gov't shutdown fears make traders wary
* Debt ceiling debate also weighs down dollar
* Solid German, Italian confidence data boosts euro
* ECB policy uncertainty seen limiting euro strength
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Sept 25 The dollar fell on Wednesday
after four straight sessions of gains, weighed down by worries
about a possible federal debt default and the chances of a U.S.
government shutdown next week.
Congressional officials must reach a budget deal by Monday
that would allow the government to keep running, but
negotiations have been contentious so far.
The U.S. Senate began advancing a bill to keep the
government operating beyond Sept. 30, when funding for this
fiscal year runs out, as it cleared away a procedural hurdle
that some Republicans erected. The Senate unanimously agreed to
limit early debate in the hope of passing a bill by this
weekend.
Lawmakers must also raise the government's legal limit on
borrowing in the coming weeks to avoid a default on the
government's obligations, which could deliver a big blow to the
economy. They must raise the nation's $16.7 trillion debt limit
by mid-October, but U.S. politicians are deeply divided.
The last debt ceiling showdown, in 2011, pushed the United
States to within days of missing payments and led ratings agency
Standard and Poor's to strip Washington of its triple-A credit
rating.
"Obviously, each shut down and debt ceiling negotiation has
had its own unique political backdrop and tone," said Alan
Ruskin, head of foreign exchange strategy at Deutsche Bank in
New York.
The dollar historically has tended to weaken in the 10 days
before shut downs/debt ceiling resolutions and strengthen in the
10 days thereafter.
"The price action followed this pattern surrounding the last
hotly contested debt ceiling resolution earlier this year,"
Ruskin said.
Once budget and debt issues are resolved, the dollar's
performance is going to be particularly dependent on stronger
data confirming that Federal Reserve tapering in 2013 is still
possible, he added.
In late afternoon trading, the dollar was down 0.3 percent
against a basket of currencies at 80.324.
Lack of clarity over how long the Fed will delay scaling
back its massive economic stimulus should limit the dollar's
upside.
The euro traded up 0.4 percent at $1.3524, not far
from last week's high of $1.3569, hit after the Fed's surprise
decision to keep its $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus
intact. Traders reported strong chart support at $1.3450.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.1 percent to 133.14 yen
.
Europe's common currency was helped by data showing consumer
confidence in Germany at a six-year high and consumer morale in
Italy at its strongest in over two years.
However, the euro's gains were expected to be limited by
concerns about the possibility of monetary easing after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi spoke this week of the
possibility of providing more cheap long-term loans.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent against the yen at 98.48
yen, although it rose against higher-yielding and riskier
currencies as investors grew wary about a showdown in
Washington.
The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at
US$0.9364, while the New Zealand dollar, also pressured by a
widening of the country's trade deficit, fell 0.4 percent to
US$0.8248.
Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods barely grew
in August, a possible sign that companies are holding back on
investments because of uncertainty about government spending.
Other data on Wednesday showed sales of new U.S. homes last
month were near their lowest of the year, a sign a rise in
interest rates was weighing on the economy.
Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak
& Co in New York, thinks the data does not point to an
acceleration of economic activity at this stage.
"The report argues in favor of the FOMC's recent decision to
await further data points that might indicate sustainability of
demand," he said.