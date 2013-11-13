* ECB may start asset purchases or cut rates further

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 13 The dollar fell on Wednesday, weighed down by comments from Federal Reserve officials this week about the need to keep the U.S. central bank's economic stimulus in place, and on caution ahead of a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday at which Janet Yellen, the nominee for Fed chief, is expected to speak.

The euro, however, was resilient, rising even though European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said the ECB could start buying assets or cut its deposit rate into negative territory to trigger a rise in inflation to the central bank's target.

In the United States, there is a growing sense that a reduction in the Fed's stimulus may not be in the cards in the near term. Dennis Lockhart, the Atlanta Fed president, who is seen as a centrist in policy terms, and Narayana Kocherlakota, the Minneapolis Fed president, both suggested on Tuesday that the U.S. economy still warrants aggressive monetary policy action. Their comments pressured the dollar.

The uncertainty surrounding Yellen's remarks on Thursday further weighed on the dollar. Most investors expect that Yellen would be dovish and continue the policies of current Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

"There's not a lot of conviction in the market's moves today," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "I am really surprised about the euro's strength despite Praet's comments and this just goes to show you going into the holiday season investors are not willing to push the euro lower."

In the case of the dollar's weakness, Serebriakov said there are several factors, including concerns of what Yellen could say and mixed messages from Fed officials about tapering.

In late trading, the dollar index was down 0.3 percent at 80.947, led by gains in the euro, which rose 0.2 percent to $1.3458.

Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, still believes that a December tapering is a possibility.

"Sentiment (on the dollar) remained broadly positive on the view the economy might be close to being fit enough for the Fed to start unwinding stimulus at a coming meeting," Manimbo said.

The euro briefly inched lower after the ECB's Praet was quoted as saying in The Wall Street Journal that "the balance-sheet capacity of the central bank can also be used (to fulfil the inflation mandate)," including outright asset purchases.

Praet also said the ECB still had room to move on interest rates even after cutting the main rate to a record low of 0.25 percent last week and keeping the deposit rate at zero.

STERLING RALLIES

Sterling rallied after the Bank of England said there was a chance British unemployment could fall to 7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014. Data published earlier on Wednesday showed Britain's unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in the three months to September.

That kept alive speculation the UK central bank might raise interest rates far earlier than it has flagged so far, highlighting a divergence between Britain's monetary policy path and that of both the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

"The tone struck in the quarterly inflation report was that of a more optimistic BoE, with Governor (Mark) Carney even suggesting that it's hard to ignore that the 'glass is half full,'" said Chris Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.com in New York.

Sterling rose to $1.6046, rebounding from Tuesday's two-month low of $1.5852. It gained after the better-than-expected UK jobs report and a raised growth forecast from the central bank. Sterling was last up 0.8 percent at $1.6025.

Carney, speaking on Channel 4 on Wednesday, said the central bank "absolutely" is prepared to raise rates before 2015 election if needed.

Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.2 percent, to 99.41 yen , not far from a two-month high of 99.79 struck on Tuesday. The U.S. currency is up about 0.4 percent so far this week against the yen, having drawn strength from rising U.S. bond yields.

Higher U.S. bond yields tend to favor the dollar by making dollar-denominated debt more attractive to bond investors.