* China's plan to exit intervention seen as dollar-negative * Overarching theme is still Fed tapering By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, Nov 19 The dollar dropped against the euro on Tuesday in choppy trading after China's central bank said it would gradually exit from regular intervention in the foreign exchange market. But analysts said over the medium term, the dollar is still expected to perform better than the euro and yen as the Federal Reserve prepares to wind down its massive economic stimulus, a process that many expect will get under way in March next year. The market, meanwhile, digested news that Zhou Xiaochuan, head of the People's Bank of China, said in a book on reforms published on Tuesday that China will gradually expand the yuan trading band to help make the currency more flexible and market-driven. This follows reform plans last week to let the market play a "decisive" role in the Chinese economy. The PBOC comments spurred some modest dollar selling, as the widening of the Chinese trading band meant the yuan would strengthen against the dollar. But analysts said the remarks don't mean that China will move the trading band overnight. It could happen though over the next five years. "All announced moves from China over the past eight years toward further flexibility have been followed by a marked reduction in the value of the dollar index," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York. He added that a convertible yuan is a condition for the yuan to be included in the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights basket. "Once convertibility is achieved, reserve managers will flock to the yuan as an additional reserve currency. Its position will take market share away from other overweight reserve currencies, most notably the U.S. dollar." The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, was down 0.2 percent at 80.659. The Australian dollar rallied on the China news, rising 0.3 percent to US$0.9413. The euro was up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.3534, recovering from earlier lows of $1.3486. Traders said the German ZEW survey weighed slightly on the euro earlier. Although the economic sentiment reading hit its highest in four years in November, the survey's current conditions index fell and was below forecasts. "The euro has been hamstrung by the European Central Bank's decidedly easy stance on policy to safeguard a fragile economic rebound," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. The dollar, however, has been under pressure since remarks last week by Fed chair nominee Janet Yellen were widely interpreted as confirming her dovish stance. Since Yellen's remarks at her Senate confirmation hearing, U.S. Treasury yields have fallen, dragging down the dollar index, which is correlated to bond yields. But even though Yellen said the stimulus would be in place for some time and those comments were negative for the dollar, many market participants believe the greenback would start rallying before the Fed actually starts trimming asset purchases. "We're generally bullish on the dollar in the bigger picture even though we don't expect the Fed to taper until March 2014," said Greg Moore, currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto. "People would start buying the dollar in anticipation of that tapering." On Monday, New York Fed President William Dudley said he was "more hopeful" about the U.S. economy but also said he expected "very accommodative" monetary policy to be in place "for a considerable period of time". Investors were looking ahead to Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's remarks after the market close on Tuesday and Wednesday's release of the minutes from the Fed's October meeting for clues to how long it will maintain its monthly $85 billion of bond purchases. Any suggestion that the Fed might be a few meetings away from dialling down on stimulus should support the greenback. Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2 percent to 100.14 yen , according to Reuters data.