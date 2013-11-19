* China's plan to exit intervention seen as dollar-negative
* Overarching theme is still Fed tapering
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 19 The dollar dropped against the
euro on Tuesday in choppy trading after China's central bank
said it would gradually exit from regular intervention in the
foreign exchange market.
But analysts said over the medium term, the dollar is still
expected to perform better than the euro and yen as the Federal
Reserve prepares to wind down its massive economic stimulus, a
process that many expect will get under way in March next year.
The market, meanwhile, digested news that Zhou Xiaochuan,
head of the People's Bank of China, said in a book on reforms
published on Tuesday that China will gradually expand the yuan
trading band to help make the currency more flexible and
market-driven. This follows reform plans last week to let the
market play a "decisive" role in the Chinese economy.
The PBOC comments spurred some modest dollar selling, as the
widening of the Chinese trading band meant the yuan would
strengthen against the dollar. But analysts said the remarks
don't mean that China will move the trading band overnight. It
could happen though over the next five years.
"All announced moves from China over the past eight years
toward further flexibility have been followed by a marked
reduction in the value of the dollar index," said Douglas
Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in
New York.
He added that a convertible yuan is a condition for the yuan
to be included in the International Monetary Fund's special
drawing rights basket.
"Once convertibility is achieved, reserve managers will
flock to the yuan as an additional reserve currency. Its
position will take market share away from other overweight
reserve currencies, most notably the U.S. dollar."
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value
against six major currencies, was down 0.2 percent at 80.659.
The Australian dollar rallied on the China news,
rising 0.3 percent to US$0.9413.
The euro was up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.3534,
recovering from earlier lows of $1.3486.
Traders said the German ZEW survey weighed slightly on the
euro earlier. Although the economic sentiment reading hit its
highest in four years in November, the survey's current
conditions index fell and was below forecasts.
"The euro has been hamstrung by the European Central Bank's
decidedly easy stance on policy to safeguard a fragile economic
rebound," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The dollar, however, has been under pressure since remarks
last week by Fed chair nominee Janet Yellen were widely
interpreted as confirming her dovish stance.
Since Yellen's remarks at her Senate confirmation hearing,
U.S. Treasury yields have fallen, dragging down the
dollar index, which is correlated to bond yields.
But even though Yellen said the stimulus would be in place
for some time and those comments were negative for the dollar,
many market participants believe the greenback would start
rallying before the Fed actually starts trimming asset
purchases.
"We're generally bullish on the dollar in the bigger picture
even though we don't expect the Fed to taper until March 2014,"
said Greg Moore, currency strategist at TD Securities in
Toronto. "People would start buying the dollar in anticipation
of that tapering."
On Monday, New York Fed President William Dudley said he was
"more hopeful" about the U.S. economy but also said he expected
"very accommodative" monetary policy to be in place "for a
considerable period of time".
Investors were looking ahead to Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's
remarks after the market close on Tuesday and Wednesday's
release of the minutes from the Fed's October meeting for clues
to how long it will maintain its monthly $85 billion of bond
purchases.
Any suggestion that the Fed might be a few meetings away
from dialling down on stimulus should support the greenback.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2 percent to 100.14 yen
, according to Reuters data.