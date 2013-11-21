* Draghi plays down risk of negative deposit rates

* Dollar/yen hits highest since July after Fed minutes

* Minutes revive prospect of U.S. stimulus tapering soon

* Aussie falls; RBA's Stevens says open-minded on intervention

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 21 The dollar jumped to its highest in more than four months against the yen on Thursday, still benefiting from Federal Reserve minutes released the previous day that suggested U.S. policymakers could start scaling back stimulus earlier than expected.

The euro, meanwhile, recovered earlier losses against the dollar after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played down the possibility of the central bank implementing negative deposit rates. The news on negative rates had pressured the euro earlier on Wednesday, adding to losses after the Fed minutes came out.

"The Fed minutes did help the dollar a lot, especially against the yen, as it puts a December taper back onto the table," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

Many market participants expect the Fed to start reducing its bond purchases in March 2014.

The dollar rose to 101.06 yen, its highest since July 10. It was last up nearly 1.0 percent at 100.99 yen.

The yen came under strong selling pressure as market players expected Japanese monetary policy to remain ultra-loose for some time.

"With U.S. monetary policy officials moving toward tightening while the BoJ (Bank of Japan) is fully committed to an expansionist policy, dollar/yen may be finally ready to resume its rally and if it can clear the resistance at 101.50 it may target the yearly highs over the next several weeks," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy, at BK Asset Management in New York.

The dollar showed little reaction to a mixed bag of U.S. data -- U.S. jobless claims fell in the latest week, while a mid-Atlantic business survey from the Philadelphia Fed showed a reading that was the lowest since May.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3448, recovering from an earlier one-week low of $1.3399.

Speaking in Berlin, the ECB's Draghi said the possibility of negative deposit rates was discussed at the last policy meeting and there had been no news since then. He said the central bank did not see deflation materializing.

The comments were interpreted as differing from an unsourced report on Wednesday, which said the ECB may consider making banks pay to deposit cash with it overnight and caused the euro to fall. An ECB spokeswoman declined to comment.

"The fact that Draghi is saying he's not worried about deflation has pushed the euro higher," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

"But I think the euro has over reacted to these comments and may pull back."

The euro rose 1.1 percent against the yen to 135.89 yen, coming close to a four-year peak of 135.95 yen.

Earlier, weak French business activity data was offset by better-than-expected German business activity, although a soft reading for the euro zone as a whole continued to point to a fragile economic recovery.

Sterling hit a four-year high of 162.86 yen and was last at 162.83, up 1 percent.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fell 0.8 percent to a two-month low of US$0.9231 after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens said he was "open-minded" on intervention to push the currency lower. The Aussie dollar last traded at US$0.9234, down 1.1 percent.