* ECB's Draghi plays down risk of negative deposit rates
* Dollar/yen hits highest since July following Fed minutes
* Minutes revive prospect of U.S. stimulus tapering soon
* Aussie falls; RBA says open-minded on intervention
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 21 The dollar rose to its highest
against the yen in more than four months on Thursday, still
benefiting from Federal Reserve minutes released the day before
that suggested U.S. policymakers could start scaling back
stimulus earlier than expected.
The euro, meanwhile, recovered earlier losses against the
dollar after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played
down the possibility of the bank implementing negative deposit
rates. Reports on negative rates had pressured the euro on
Wednesday, adding to losses after the Fed minutes.
"However, the shift in the policy outlook may continue to
weigh on euro/dollar as we see a growing number of ECB officials
show a greater willingness to implement negative deposit rates,
and the central bank may have little choice but to take
unprecedented steps in the coming months as growth and inflation
remains subdued," said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX
in New York.
"In turn, the ECB may use a combination of policy tools to
combat the threat for deflation and euro/dollar may take a
further hit from the next FOMC meeting amid talks of a December
taper," he said.
Minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting
in October showed U.S. policymakers felt there was room to begin
scaling back the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond purchase program
at one of their next few meetings if warranted by economic
conditions.
Many market participants expect the Fed to start reducing
its bond purchases in March 2014.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose to 101.15
yen, its highest since July 10. It was last up 1.1 percent at
101.08 yen.
The yen came under strong selling pressure as market players
expected Japan's monetary policy to stay ultra-loose for some
time.
"With U.S. monetary policy officials moving toward
tightening while the (Bank of Japan) is fully committed to an
expansionist policy, dollar/yen may be finally ready to resume
its rally and if it can clear the resistance at 101.50 it may
target the yearly highs over the next several weeks," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York.
The dollar showed little reaction to a mixed bag of U.S.
data. Jobless claims fell in the latest week, while a
Mid-Atlantic business survey from the Philadelphia Fed showed
its lowest reading since May.
Speaking in Berlin, Draghi said the possibility of negative
deposit rates was discussed at the ECB's last policy meeting and
there had been no news since then. He also said the central bank
did not see deflation materializing.
The euro was last trading up 0.2 percent at $1.3464,
not far from the session high of $1.3478 and above an earlier
one-week low of $1.3398.
Draghi's comments were interpreted as differing from an
unsourced report on Wednesday which said the ECB may consider
making banks pay to deposit cash with it overnight and caused
the euro to fall. An ECB spokeswoman declined to comment.
Much has been made about the contrast in the monetary policy
stances of the ECB and the Fed, but Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank in London, said that "until Fed tapering
is upon us, euro/dollar will remain well supported in spite of
the dovish threats of the ECB."
The euro rose 1.2 percent against the yen to
135.94 yen, after earlier hitting a four-year peak of 136.04
yen.
Earlier, weak French business activity data was offset by
better-than-expected German business activity, although a soft
reading for the euro zone as a whole continued to point to a
fragile economic recovery.
Sterling hit a four-year high of 163.23 yen and
was last changing hands up 1.3 percent at 163.14 yen.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fell sharply after Reserve
Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens said he was
"open-minded" on intervention to push the currency lower.
The Aussie last traded at US$0.9218, down 1.2
percent, according to Reuters data.