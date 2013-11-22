* German Ifo index higher than forecast
* Yen weakens vs dollar, BoJ's Kuroda says yen not
abnormally low
* Fed's George, Lockhart say December taper on the agenda
* Traders do not see the Fed raising rates until at least
July 2015
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 22 The euro rose to a four-year
peak against the yen and gained for a second straight day versus
the dollar on Friday after much-stronger-than-expected German
business sentiment pointed to a continued rebound in Europe's
largest economy.
Comments from Federal Reserve officials saying a reduction
in stimulus would be discussed at next month's monetary policy
meeting failed to boost the dollar. Analysts said the market has
already priced in Fed tapering talk in December, limiting its
impact on the greenback.
The euro was last up 0.6 percent at 137.14 yen,
having risen as high as 137.26, its highest level since October
2009. Against the dollar, it gained 0.5 percent to $1.3542.
Germany's closely watched Ifo survey of business sentiment
rose far more than forecast in November, reaching its highest
level since April 2012. That added to positive
sentiment about German growth, the engine of the euro zone
economy.
A ZEW survey this week also showed German investor sentiment
at its highest in four years, while a purchasing managers index
suggested the private sector's expansion was gaining traction.
"The enthusiastic IFO report has investors comfortable
increasing exposure to the euro this morning, pushing
euro/dollar back above $1.3500," said Scott Smith, senior
corporate FX trader at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Calgary.
He added that the confidence displayed in Germany during
November is positive overall, but noted that recovery in the
euro zone's largest economy has failed to bolster the rest of
region, especially the peripheral nations.
The euro was also supported by comments from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who played down the
possibility of the bank implementing negative deposit rates.
Reports that the ECB would start charging banks to park cash
with it overnight had pressured the euro on Wednesday, extending
its losses after the release of the Federal Reserve minutes
later that day suggesting that U.S. stimulus could be scaled
back earlier than expected.
After months of misfires, the U.S. Federal Reserve's message
is finally getting through to Wall Street: to taper is not to
tighten.
Traders now do not see the Fed raising short-term borrowing
costs until at least July 2015, if not later, based on trading
in CME Group's Fed funds futures.
"The good news is, if you control the front end, the back
end has probably got some limit to how far it can go," said Alan
Ruskin, global head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
Europe's shared currency also shrugged off comments from ECB
Chief Economist Peter Praet that the euro zone faces
deflationary pressures.
The dollar showed little reaction to comments from Kansas
City Fed President Esther George and Atlanta Fed chief Dennis
Lockhart, who both said that the U.S. central bank will discuss
scaling back its asset purchases in its December meeting.
The dollar hit a four-and-a-half-month high of 101.35
yen on expectations Bank of Japan monetary policy would remain
loose and a rise in Japanese stocks to six-month highs on
Friday. It was last up 0.2 percent at 101.28 yen.
BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said earlier he did not think
the yen was at abnormally low levels and he did not see an asset
bubble occurring in Japan.
The Nikkei and the yen have been moving in
counter-step for months, with every rally in the share index a
signal for speculators to sell the yen. A weaker yen tends to
boost Japanese exports and earnings, further supporting shares.
Aaron Smith, managing director at currency hedge fund firm
Pecora Capital, said short-term technical factors point toward
buying the dollar versus the yen.
"We are at a crucial level in dollar/yen. If 101-102 fails,
we can see a dive below 100 and resumption of the 300 pip range
in the 97-100 region," he said.
"However, we are cautiously optimistic that a breakout of
further yen weakening is in the cards for 2014."