By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Nov 25 The yen slid to a six-month low against the dollar and a four-year trough versus the euro on Monday as a deal on Iran's nuclear program eased political anxieties, buoying global equity markets.

The Japanese currency typically falls when share prices rise, with the greater appetite for risk leading some investors to sell the low-yielding yen in search of greater return.

It has also weakened recently on the belief the Bank of Japan will implement the most aggressive monetary stimulus among major central banks.

"The market perceives the (inverse) correlation between the yen and the Japanese Nikkei as strong ... it's very much embedded in the market's psyche," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

In early New York trade, the dollar was up 0.5 percent at 101.78 yen, having earlier hit 101.91 yen, its strongest since late May, as a deal between Iran and six world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear program lifted Asian and European shares and pushed oil prices lower.

The deal halts Iran's most sensitive nuclear activities and gives it some relief from crippling sanctions, but does not allow the OPEC member to increase oil sales for six months.

MSCI's world equity index, tracking shares in 45 countries, gained after the Iran deal emerged.

U.S. stock index futures rose, suggesting major averages would extend a rally that has taken them to all-time highs.

Positioning data last week showed speculators increased net short positions in the Japanese currency to their highest in six years.

Traders said some investors were reluctant to be short of dollars before Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Demand was also seen from Japanese importers, as Monday was a "gotobi" date - a multiple of five - on which books are traditionally settled.

"The yen is being sold off as the funding currency of choice," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC, adding the dollar could be heading towards 102.50 yen, a level last hit at the end of May.

The euro rose as far as 137.98 yen, its highest since October 2009. It was last up 0.2 percent at 137.48 yen.

The euro fell against the dollar, however, after European Central Bank Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said he saw more room for the central bank to cut interest rates.

The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.3508, with analysts and traders also saying lower oil prices may exacerbate concern about disinflationary pressures in the euro zone.

Last week the euro fell as low as $1.3398 after a media report suggested the ECB could opt for negative deposit rates.

ECB Executive board member Benoit Coeure said in Tokyo that slowing price growth, or disinflation, would continue for now, but would not progress to deflation.

Falling oil prices weighed on commodity-linked currencies, with the Canadian dollar last trading up 0.4 percent at C$1.0558.

The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at $0.9154, having earlier hit a 2-1/2 month low of $0.9117 due to the threat of intervention by the Reserve Bank of Australia to stem the currency's recent gains.

CitiFX, a division of Citigroup, said while the Iran deal over the weekend has weighed on oil prices, the maintaining of the oil embargo with Europe means the shift in supply could be less pronounced in the near term.

Brent oil however, among the lightest and sweetest blends, could suffer from reduced geopolitical tensions and the prospect of eventual onboarding of Iranian supply, the firm said.

"While not always a significant driver of Norwegian krona, lower Brent prices could provide a marginal headwind for the Crown," CitiFX said.

"The Canadian dollar as the archetypal oil currency could suffer further headwinds to the extent that further risk premium is removed more broadly," the bank said.