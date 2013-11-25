* Rising equities hurt low-yielding yen

* Commodity currencies fall as oil prices slip on Iran deal

* Euro falls vs dollar; room to cut rates more -ECB official

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Nov 25 The yen tumbled to a six-month low against the dollar and a four-year trough versus the euro on Monday as a deal on Iran's nuclear program eased political anxieties, denting demand for the Japanese currency as a safe haven.

Stocks rose worldwide after the breakthrough accord reached over the weekend, which halts Iran's most sensitive nuclear activities and gives it some relief from crippling sanctions. Investors often sell the low-yielding yen in search of assets with greater returns such as equities.

The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 101.53 yen, having climbed as high as 101.91 yen, according to Reuters data. Traders said the yen could weaken further, while data last week showed speculators increased bets against the currency to the highest in six years.

"The pair continues to gather momentum and despite showing clear signs of being overbought remains on path to test the yearly highs as long as U.S. data is supportive," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX Strategy BK Asset Management in New York.

The dollar hit its 2013 high of 103.73 yen on May 22.

In Japan, a major oil importer, shares got an extra boost from a weaker yen to surge 1.5 percent. The Nikkei average has gained almost 11 percent in just over two weeks.

"The market perceives the (inverse) correlation between the yen and the Japanese Nikkei as strong ... it's very much embedded in the market's psyche," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC, said the dollar could be heading toward 102.50 yen, a level last hit at the end of May.

The euro climbed to 137.98 yen, its highest since October 2009, before retreating to 137.16 yen, flat on the day.

Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3515 after European Central Bank Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said he saw more room for the central bank to cut interest rates.

Last week, the euro fell as low as $1.3398 after a media report suggested the ECB could opt for negative deposit rates.

Analysts and traders also said lower oil prices as a result of the Iran deal may exacerbate concern about disinflationary pressures in the euro zone.

ECB Executive board member Benoit Coeure said in Tokyo that slowing price growth, or disinflation, would continue for now, but would not progress to deflation.

The dollar briefly pared gains after data showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for a fifth straight month in October, hitting a 10-month low and adding to signs of cooling in the housing market.

Traders said some investors were reluctant to be short of dollars before Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Falling oil prices weighed on commodity-linked currencies. Against the Canadian dollar, the U.S. dollar rose 0.4 percent to C$1.0549. The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at $0.9159, having earlier hit a 2-1/2 month low of $0.9117 after the Reserve Bank of Australia threatened to interview to stem the currency's recent gains.

CitiFX, a division of Citigroup, said that while the Iran deal has weighed on oil prices, the maintaining of the oil embargo with Europe meant the shift in supply could be less pronounced in the near term.

However, Brent oil, among the lightest and sweetest blends, could suffer from reduced geopolitical tensions and the prospect of eventual addition of Iranian supply, the firm said.

"While not always a significant driver of Norwegian krona, lower Brent prices could provide a marginal headwind for the Crown," CitiFX said.

"The Canadian dollar as the archetypal oil currency could suffer further headwinds to the extent that further risk premium is removed more broadly," the bank said.