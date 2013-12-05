* ECB says inflation to stay below target
* U.S. 3rd-quarter growth revised up; jobless claims fall
* U.S. non-farm payrolls data loom
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 5 The euro rose to a five-week
high against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central
Bank left a key interest rate unchanged and its president, Mario
Draghi, downplayed deflation risks.
The ECB decision overshadowed stronger-than-expected data on
U.S. third-quarter growth and weekly jobless claims, which
briefly lifted the dollar across the board.
The ECB held its key interest rate at 0.25 percent at its
last policy meeting of the year, choosing not to follow through
on November's surprise cut. Draghi did say the euro zone could
experience a "prolonged period of low inflation," but did not
highlight its downside.
"The market wanted to see a little more worry about the
threat of deflation. We just got two prints that were below 1
percent," said Thierry Albert Wizeman, global interest rate and
currencies strategist at Macquarie Limited in New York
"And when the market didn't see that, there was a little
more covering of euro shorts."
Fresh forecasts from ECB staff predicted inflation would
average just 1.1 percent next year and 1.3 percent in 2015 -
well below the ECB's target of close to but below 2 percent.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.3667, after climbing
as high as $1.3674, according to Reuters data, the strongest
level since the end of October.
The euro zone currency also gained versus the British pound,
rising 0.9 percent to 83.67 pence.
Draghi also said the ECB is ready to take fresh policy
action to support the euro, but Macquarie's Wizeman said it is
unclear what that action will involve.
"For now, it still seems that new interest-rate based
measures, including acting on the ECB deposit rate, are least
likely," said Wizeman.
In the United States, the economy grew faster than initially
estimated in the third quarter as businesses aggressively
accumulated stock, while initial claims for unemployment
benefits dropped 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 298,000 last
week, data showed on Thursday.
The dollar briefly pared losses against the yen and hit a
session high against the euro after the data.
It was last down 0.6 percent at 101.73 yen as losses
in stocks boosted the safe-haven Japanese currency. Investors
often flock to the yen in times of market stress.
Samarjit Shankar, director of market strategy at BNY Mellon
in Boston, said the latest U.S. data have painted a picture of a
stronger-than-expected economy and labor market.
"Not surprisingly, this has rekindled expectations of (Fed)
tapering and market participants have chosen to take some money
off the table from their risk-on trades ahead of the pivotal
non-farm payrolls report due tomorrow," Shankar said.
The government is expected to report that nonfarm payrolls
increased 180,000 in November and the unemployment rate fell to
7.2 percent from 7.3 percent, according to a Reuters survey of
economists.
"Our core view is that even in the event of a very strong
employment result, QE tapering is still likely to be a 2014
event," wrote RBS Securities in a research note.
"Relatively illiquid market conditions near year-end, risks
of another government shutdown in January, concerns about the
effects of the previous shutdown on longer-term business and
consumer confidence, and uncertainty over the strength of
consumer spending going into the holiday season all make the
case for a December taper less compelling."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, fell 0.4 percent to 80.278.
The Norwegian crown fell to a four-year low against the euro
after Norway's central bank pushed back the first interest rate
hike by a year. The euro was last at 8.3960
crowns, up 0.9 percent.