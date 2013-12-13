* Dollar surrenders gains vs yen, but bids seen at 103 yen
* Fed meeting next week in focus
* Tight liquidity helps euro; banks to repay LTRO cash early
* Swiss franc hits 30-year high vs yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 13 The dollar dropped from
five-year highs against the yen Friday as investors reduced bets
on the greenback amid caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve
policy meeting next week that may herald a wind-down of its
massive stimulus measures.
While market participants in general expect the Fed to pare
back its stimulus no later than March, a growing number expect a
small reduction in the Fed's asset purchases from next week. The
central bank holds a two-day policy meeting Dec. 17-18.
"The dollar has retraced all its gains against the yen and
this is mostly positioning ahead of the Fed meeting and
profit-taking on the strong dollar trend we saw this week," said
Greg Moore, currency strategist, at TD Securities in Toronto.
"There's a lot of uncertainty going into the meeting and
some are talking about a small taper next week, although that is
not our view. We still think the Fed will wait until January to
make any announcement."
In early New York trading, the dollar fell 0.2 percent to
103.17 yen, after hitting 103.92 in Asian trading, its
highest level since October 2008. Traders said there are bids in
the 103-yen area and if that goes, there could be more selling
of some short-term longs ahead of the weekend.
On the week, the dollar posted minor gains of just 0.2
percent, on track for its best weekly performance since early
November.
Marshall Gittler, head of global FX strategy at IronFX
Global, who thinks the Fed will begin tapering next week, said
he expects dollar/yen to reach 130 yen by the end of next year
as Japan's economic struggles come to the fore.
Other than against the yen, the dollar was generally steady
versus other currencies. It was slightly higher against the euro
at $1.3732 and was up 0.5 percent versus sterling, which
last traded at $1.6274.
The euro also hit a five-year peak against the yen at
142.81, but was last down 0.4 percent at 141.64 yen.
So far this year the dollar has gained 19 percent against
the yen while the euro has risen 24 percent, on expectations the
Bank of Japan will provide even more stimulus next year.
The euro in general has been resilient despite recent poor
economic data, as two-year swap rates rose to their highest
levels in a month. The European Central Bank said on Friday that
banks will return 22.65 billion euros of crisis loans to it next
week, above analysts' forecasts, tightening liquidity in the
bloc.
Citi strategist Valentin Marinov said this can help push the
euro higher for now, but it isn't positive for the euro
longer-term as tightening liquidity hits lending and growth.
Liquidity usually tightens towards the end of the year, when
banks hold off from lending to each other.
YEN RECOVERS
The yen earlier slumped to a three-decade low against the
Swiss franc, with some attributing the broad-based decline to a
resumption of its role as a conduit for carry trades given the
Japanese central bank's continued commitment to an ultra-easy
monetary policy.
The franc has been buoyed by Swiss banks repatriating money
before the year-end. The Swiss franc rose to 116.68 yen
, its highest level since early 1983 in Asian trading.
But in the New York session, the Swiss franc has retraced its
gains to trade 0.3 percent lower to 115.90 yen.
The Australian dollar fell to its lowest in more than three
months after central bank governor Glenn Stevens said he would
prefer to see the local dollar lower as a boost to trade-exposed
sectors of the economy. It was recently flat at US$0.8931
.