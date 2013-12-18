* Fed cuts bond-buying but stresses easy policy
* Dollar rallies more than 1 percent vs yen, gains vs euro
* Yen pressured as Japan posts 17th straight trade deficit
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Dec 18 The dollar rallied to a more
than five-year high against the yen on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserved surprised some investors by paring its
bond-buying stimulus program, saying it expects to reduce it
further if the economy continues to improve.
The euro's losses against the dollar were more limited as
the Fed sought to temper the move by suggesting its benchmark
interest rate would stay lower for even longer than previously
promised.
"Many thought the Fed would put off a taper until next year.
But the Fed acted, sticking to an earlier prediction that it
could moderate stimulus by the end of the year," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington, D.C.
"The arrival of a Fed taper erases a layer of uncertainty
that has held back the dollar, pointing to brighter prospects
for the economy and the dollar," he added.
The dollar rose 1.4 percent to 104.05 yen, having
earlier climbed to a session peak of 104.16 yen, its strongest
since October 2008.
The euro last traded down 0.6 percent at $1.3690,
after touching $1.3673, the pair's lowest since Dec. 6.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, added 0.5 percent to 80.458.
The Fed said it would reduce its monthly asset purchases by
$10 billion, bringing them down to $75 billion. It trimmed
equally from its purchases of mortgage and Treasury bonds.
But in a move likely meant to forestall any sharp market
reaction that could undercut the recovery, the U.S. central bank
also said it "likely will be appropriate" to keep overnight
rates near zero "well past the time" that the U.S. jobless rate
falls below 6.5 percent.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said that if jobs gains continue
as expected, the bond purchases would likely continue to be cut
at a "measured" pace through much of next year. They would
probably be wound down "late in the year, certainly not by the
middle of the year," he said.
"You can call this tapering, but they still haven't given us
a real end point," said Axel Merk, president of Merk Investments
in Palo Alto, California.
"They're just caving in to market pressure to do something.
But real tapering would have involved giving an end point for
when they will stop increasing the balance sheet. They're still
giving the impression that they'll be late raising rates, so I'm
not sure how hawkish this really is."
A rally in U.S. stocks after the Fed decision further
pressured the yen, which is often seen as a safe-haven asset and
tends to fall as investor appetite for risk increases.
The euro gained 0.8 percent to 142.45 yen.
"The action today finally gets the uncertainty of when they
would taper out the way which is another helpful factor for
risk," Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 currency strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York.
"The yen will remain the favored funder, but the dovish
taper will set the tone for a somewhat softer dollar against
most other currencies into year-end," he said.
Further pressuring the yen were data showing Japan posted a
deficit of 1.29 trillion yen ($12.56 billion) in November,
marking a record 17 straight months of deficits as a weak yen
inflated the cost of imported fuels.