* Dollar hits five-year high vs yen then slips back
* Markets reassured by Fed message on interest rates
* Australian dollar near 3-1/2-year lows
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Dec 19 The dollar traded near a
five-year high against the yen on Thursday, a day after the
Federal Reserve surprised some investors by announcing its
long-awaited first cut in its bond-buying program.
The dollar had rallied broadly on Wednesday after the Fed
said it would reduce its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion,
bringing them down to $75 billion. A reduction in Fed stimulus
will help lift U.S. bond yields and buoy the currency.
But in a move to forestall any sharp market reaction that
could undercut the recovery, the Fed also said that it "likely
will be appropriate" to keep overnight rates near zero "well
past the time" that the U.S. jobless rate falls below 6.5
percent - effectively extending the timeline for beginning to
raise base interest rates.
"Yesterday's taper announcement by the Fed was no doubt a
significant change of course in U.S. monetary policy and should
in the long run prove positive for the dollar, assuming U.S.
growth remains on track," said Boris Schlossberg, managing
director of FX Strategy BK Asset Management in New York.
"However, by maintaining a resolutely dovish bias towards
rates and by stressing their concern over disinflation, the Fed
muted the impact of their actions on the FX market."
The dollar jumped to a five-year high against the yen
of 104.36 yen, according to Reuters data, before retreating to
104.15, down 0.1 percent on the day.
The dollar slipped against the yen after data showed the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
rose last week to the highest in nearly nine months, casting a
shadow on the labor market.
Later in the session, data on existing home sales and Philly
Fed business activity will be released.
"While they will not have the same market-moving power as
the FOMC yesterday, a positive economic docket will continue to
put upward pressure on the U.S. dollar as it reinforces the
unwind of" Fed stimulus, said Scott Smith, senior corporate FX
trader at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Calgary.
Analysts also said the actual reduction in monthly asset
purchases was minimal - $10 billion - and they remain at a
staggering $75 billion a month in extra dollars that are
coursing through global markets.
The euro hit its lowest in almost two weeks at
$1.3648 and last traded at $1.3669, down 0.1 percent.
Losses in the euro should be expected after the European
Central Bank's rejection of short-term moves to ease monetary
policy and the repayment of loans to the ECB by banks, which has
squeezed the volume of available euros.
Data showing the euro zone current account surplus hit a
record high in October also helped support the currency.
Implied volatility in euro/dollar options fell
sharply on Thursday. One-month implied volatility, a
gauge of how sharp a currency move will be, fell to 6.1 percent
from as much as 6.8 percent on Wednesday.
This implies the currency will trade within a range in the
coming month.
The Australian dollar, already under pressure because of the
central bank's desire to see it weaken, hovered near a
3-1/2-year low in the wake of the Fed's announcement.
The Aussie fell as far as $0.8820, its lowest since
August 2010, and was last at $0.8840, down 0.2 percent.