* Orders for U.S. durable goods in November surged

* Rise in U.S. Treasury note yields supports dollar

* Thin year-end conditions keeping moves slight

* Most global financial markets shut on Wednesday for Christmas Day

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Dec 24 The dollar broadly edged higher on Tuesday in illiquid pre-holiday trade as increasing evidence of a solid recovery in the United States reinforced convictions the Federal Reserve will continue to step away from its bond buying program.

In the very near-term, the market will likely struggle to find fresh stimulus ahead of year-end holidays. Most global financial markets will be shut on Wednesday for the Christmas holiday and many will stay closed on Thursday.

U.S. stock index futures were little changed while European stocks edged up, adding to the best run-in to Christmas since 1999, although trading in the shortened session was thin.

Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged in November and a gauge of planned business spending on capital goods recorded its largest increase in nearly a year, pointing to sustained strength in the economy.

The data helped to push U.S. Treasury note yields higher, buoying the appeal of the dollar.

"The U.S. data was robust enough to keep the dollar supported to year end, and to convince investors that the Federal Reserve will continue to taper," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.

He was referring to the Federal Reserve's scaling back its monthly asset purchases in its quantitative easing program.

The durable goods data followed upbeat reports released the previous day showing consumer spending rose in November at the fastest pace since June. A survey also showed consumer sentiment hitting a five-month high heading into the end of the year.

In early New York trade, the euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3674. Against the yen, the common currency stood at 142.58, not far from a five-year high of 142.90 set last week.

The dollar gained 0.2 percent to 104.34 yen, not far off a five-year high of 104.63 touched on Friday.

Although the Fed has gone to a great length to tell markets that tapering of its bond buying does not automatically lead to rate hikes, that has not stopped investors from speculating on the Fed's eventual exit from a zero interest rate policy.

Markets are also now looking to see if the U.S. economy will be strong enough to allow the Fed to continue withdrawing support through 2014.

Meanwhile, worries about a cash crunch in China appeared to have taken a back seat after the central bank last week injected 300 billion yuan ($49.41 billion) into the money market.

Traders, however, will no doubt be keeping a close eye on any fresh developments there in the year-end lull.