* Euro slips but still up versus dollar for 2013
* Euro helped by AQR; strength baffles hedge funds
* Dollar set for best gain vs yen in 34 years
NEW YORK, Dec 31 Although easing back on
Tuesday, the euro remained on track to be the world's
best-performing major currency this year, while the dollar
looked set for its biggest annual gain against the yen since
1979.
The euro zone common currency has gained 26 percent against
the yen this year, though it fell 0.5 percent to
144.44 yen on Tuesday, having set a five-year high of 145.67 on
Friday.
Against the dollar, the euro has gained more than 4 percent,
baffling many hedge funds that had expected a weak euro zone
economy and a reduction in Federal Reserve bond-buying to
strengthen the greenback this year.
The Fed, however, finally announced its first move earlier
this month and a steady reduction in the flood of dollars it is
pumping into the economy looks set to contrast starkly with the
Bank of Japan next year.
"We think things are going to be very data-dependent," said
Paul Chappell, CIO of UK-based hedge fund manager C-View.
"At the moment that looks like U.S. numbers are going to be
relatively robust compared with some other G7 peers, so the
dollar is likely to be relatively robust versus other developed
country currencies."
He said the euro, boosted recently by banks in the region
repatriating funds to shore up their capital bases, tends to
lose ground in the first few days of a new year.
On Tuesday the euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.3766 as
the gap between U.S. two-year government bond yields
and German yields widened, increasing the relative
attractiveness of the dollar.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 104.91 yen, but was
up 21 percent for 2013, its biggest annual gain since a 23.7
percent rise in 1979, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore, saw the dollar rising
to 110 yen in the first half of 2013, before retreating below
100 yen mid-year and then re-testing 110 yen in late 2014.
The Swiss franc hovered near a three-decade peak against the
yen, fetching 117.90 yen <CHFJ PY=R>. The franc touched 119.17
yen on Friday, its highest since January 1983.
C-View's Chappell added: "We're very much into year-end
where individual currencies are flopping around a bit,
predicated on year-end flows."