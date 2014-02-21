* Dollar falls against euro for third week
* Dollar index gains over week
* Fed likely to taper despite G20 meeting
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 21 The dollar fell against the
euro on Friday after weak U.S. housing data stoked concerns
about the American economy, but notched its first week of broad
gains against a basket of major currencies in three weeks.
The greenback also rose to to a three-week high versus the
yen.
The National Association of Realtors said that home sales
dropped 5.1 percent to an annual rate of 4.62 million units in
January, an 18-month low. The data added to recent weak U.S.
economic data on retail sales and homebuilder confidence.
"Today's housing data supports the idea of weaker growth,"
said John Rutledge, chief investment strategist at Safanad, a
New York-based private investment firm.
The euro hit a high of $1.3759 against the dollar and was
last trading up 0.2 percent at $1.3746, marking the dollar's
third weekly loss versus the euro.
An EU-mediated peace deal between opposition leaders in
Ukraine and President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday also supported
the euro's gains against the dollar by removing a source of risk
for European trade, Rutledge of Safanad said.
At least 77 people have been killed this week in the worst
violence since Ukraine emerged from the wreckage of the Soviet
Union in 1991.
The dollar was also down 0.27 percent on the day against the
Swiss franc at 0.8871.
The dollar was down slightly against a basket of major
currencies at 80.241. The dollar index has regained some
footing after touching a trough of 79.927 on Wednesday, its
lowest level since late December.
Despite its slight decline on the day, the dollar index
posted its first weekly gain in three weeks, largely on minutes
from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January policy meeting released
Wednesday showing that the U.S. central bank's plan to reduce
its monthly asset purchases remained intact.
Traders had feared that the Fed could slow the pace of its
reduction in monthly asset purchases after weak U.S. economic
data on hiring, retail sales, and housing.
The minutes showed several policymakers wanted to emphasize
that their bond-buying program would be trimmed in predictable,
$10 billion steps unless the economy's performance surprises
them.
"Even with the soft U.S. economic data, it's unlikely that
we'll see the Fed's taper trajectory change," said Scott Smith,
senior corporate foreign exchange trader at Cambridge Mercantile
Group in Calgary, Canada.
Against the yen, the dollar edged up 0.29 percent to 102.565
yen, moving away from Thursday's intraday low of 101.67 yen. It
hit a peak of 102.83 yen, its strongest level since late
January. A jump in the Nikkei index weighed on the
safe-haven yen and gave the dollar an additional boost.
The Fed's path of cutting its bond-buying program and the
Bank of Japan's decision to extend three special loan facilities
by one year on Tuesday have strengthened the dollar against the
yen, said Rutledge of Safanad.
"Japan still has the fire hose turned on for quantitative
easing, while the Fed is shutting off," he said. The BOJ's
extension of the programs, done in an effort to buoy economic
growth, signaled the country's resolve to maintain its
expansionary monetary policy.
Traders are watching for developments from this weekend's
Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs
in Sydney, where global growth and recent turmoil in emerging
markets are expected to be in focus.
Emerging market officials are pushing for a discussion of
the impact of the Fed's stimulus withdrawal on their economies,
a top Russian central banker said on Friday.
But the Fed's focus is likely to remain on U.S. economic
conditions rather than the implications of tapering on emerging
markets, analysts said.
"The Fed will not be moved from its path based on what is
discussed at this meeting," said Lane Newman, director of
foreign exchange at ING Capital Markets in New York.