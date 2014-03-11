* ECB policy to be accommodative for some time - Constancio
* Emerging currencies weaken with commodities on China
concerns
* Chilean peso tumbles 1 percent, close to five-year lows
* BOJ holds policy steady, downgrades view of exports
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 11 The euro fell against the
dollar and the yen on Tuesday after European Central Bank
policymakers indicated traders may have overlooked the message
that the bank may still act to stimulate the euro zone economy.
Emerging market currencies declined along with a drop in
commodity prices on jitters about Chinese growth. Copper prices
fell to the lowest in more than three years partly on worries
about Chinese selling of its inventories to finance deals.
Chile, a major copper exporter, saw its currency tumble to its
lowest in nearly five years against the U.S. dollar.
The euro strengthened to a 2-1/2-year peak against the
greenback last week after the ECB refrained from introducing
unconventional measures to avert deflation and ECB President
Mario Draghi made remarks following the bank's policy meeting
that were seen as hawkish.
Further ECB stimulus is seen as negative for the euro
because it would inject more cash into the economy, eroding the
currency's purchasing power.
"The market is really interested in whether it correctly
interpreted Draghi's comments," said Thierry Albert Wizman,
global interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie
Limited in New York.
A couple of top ECB officials signalled traders might have
overreacted to Draghi's remarks at last week's news conference.
Vice President Vitor Constancio told MNI news agency that
the ECB had made its forward guidance more precise at its March
meeting by emphasizing the slack in the euro zone economy. The
ECB still has policy ammunition in the form of lower interest
rates or quantitative easing if needed, he said.
His remarks came after ECB board member Sabine
Lautenschlaeger, in an interview published Monday by The Wall
Street Journal, said the bank has not run out of options to
stimulate the economy and will act if necessary.
The euro was down 0.07 percent against the dollar at $1.3866
, retreating further from the 2-1/2-year peak of $1.3915
hit on Friday. The euro was down 0.4 percent at 142.64 yen
, off a recent two-month high of 143.79 yen.
The euro's inability on Friday to close above $1.3894, which
is a crucial technical level and its Dec. 27 high, indicated
that its rally has faded in the short term, said Ned Rumpletin,
a G10 currency strategist at Standard Chartered in London.
Still, Rumpletin upgraded his euro/dollar forecast for the
first quarter and the second quarter to $1.38 and $1.35 from his
earlier view of $1.32 and $1.31, respectively.
EMERGING CURRENCIES WOBBLE
Currencies of fast-growing economies fell on worries about
China where its first domestic bond default stoked fears about
slowing growth of the world's No. 2 economy and its demand for
copper and other raw materials.
The Chilean peso was among the day's
worst-performing emerging market currencies, falling 1.1 percent
to 575.13 pesos to the U.S. dollar. The Mexican peso
slipped 0.4 percent, while the South African rand lost
0.9 percent.
"The slowdown in China usually gets people worried.
Commodity prices have come down," said Ron Simpson, director of
currency research at Action economics in Tampa, Florida.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed down 2.6 percent at $6,475 a tonne after touching a low
of $6,469.75, its weakest since July 2010.
The sell-off in emerging markets currencies sparked some
safe-haven moves into the yen in afternoon U.S. trading.
The yen earlier edged up after the Bank of Japan held steady
on monetary policy and its chief, Haruhiko Kuroda, said there
was no need to adjust policy for now.
The BoJ maintained its stance on massive monetary stimulus,
as widely expected, and stuck to its view that economic growth
and consumer price increases remain on track. It downgraded its
view of exports but upgraded its view of capital expenditure and
industrial production.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent in late trading at 102.95
yen.
Analysts anticipate the Federal Reserve will likely further
pare its bond-purchase program by $10 billion a month at its
March 18-19 policy meeting.