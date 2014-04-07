* Yen supported as BOJ begins two-day policy meeting
* Dollar nurses losses as jobs report disappoints bulls
* Euro moves up after ECB's Nowotny comments
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 7 The dollar fell against major
currencies on Monday after last week's slightly
lower-than-expected U.S. payrolls data, while European Central
Bank policymakers' comments curbed expectations for more
stimulus and boosted the euro.
U.S. employers added 192,000 jobs in March after adding
197,000 in February, the Labor Department said Friday. The
unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7 percent. Economists had
expected a gain of 200,000 jobs last month.
The U.S. employment reading disappointed some who had bet
that a stronger report would reinforce a Federal Reserve
increase in interest rates, which would lift the dollar in the
months ahead.
"There is a follow-through from last week," said Steven
Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup Global
Markets Inc. in New York. He said Friday's employment report
supported the Fed's policy of keeping rates low, which has hurt
the dollar.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggested in a press conference on
March 19 that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates
earlier than expected. Overnight rates are currently near zero.
On Monday, comments from ECB policymakers Ewald Nowotny and
Yves Mersch suggested more monetary easing from the central bank
was not imminent, which lifted the euro against the dollar.
Nowotny said there was no need to act immediately to counter
euro zone disinflation, while Mersch said that while the central
bank was drawing up plans for large-scale asset purchases, it
remained some way off.
"The ECB consistently says that certainly quantitative
easing is on the table, but just because it is on the table
doesn't mean it's going to be used," said Douglas Borthwick,
managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
"The reality is that quantitative easing is not imminent."
The euro has been pressured since ECB governing council
member and Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on March 25 that
negative interest rates would be more appropriate to use to
counter a higher exchange rate.
At its April meeting in Frankfurt, the ECB opened the door
to using quantitative easing and other monetary policies meant
to rescue the euro zone from worringly low inflation.
Nowotny and Mersch's comments on Monday signaled that there
was resistance to imminent quantitative easing, said Gilmore of
Foreign Exchange Analytics.
The dollar also lost ground against the Japanese yen, having
gained in the two weeks before Friday's payrolls numbers, in the
wake of the U.S. jobs data. The prospect of more money-printing
in Japan, however, limited Monday's moves as the Bank of Japan
began its two-day policy meeting.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, was last down 0.24 percent at
80.217. The euro was up 0.27 percent against the dollar
to trade at $1.3742, while the dollar was down 0.13 percent
against the yen at 103.155. The dollar hit a one-week low
against the yen earlier in the session.
The dollar was also down 0.49 percent against the Swiss
franc to trade at 0.8877 francs.
Traders bought the yen in anticipation that the Bank of
Japan could surprise markets by not announcing additional
stimulus measures, said Borthwick of Chapdelaine Foreign
Exchange.
Traders also bought the yen for its safe-haven appeal given
Monday's decline in U.S. stocks, said Englander of Citigroup
Global Markets. All three major stock indexes fell on Monday,
with the Standard & Poor's 500 last down 0.88 percent.
