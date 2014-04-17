* Signs of diplomacy seen to ending violence in Ukraine
* Yellen stresses need for interest rates to stay low
* Sterling reaches near 4-1/2-year high vs greenback
* U.S., U.K., European markets to close for Good Friday
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 17 The yen fell on Thursday as
efforts toward finding a diplomatic solution to ending violence
in eastern Ukraine prompted traders to trim safe-haven yen
holdings ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.
Trading volumes faded before an extended weekend in the
United States, Britain and parts of Europe. London, which has
the biggest share of daily global currency trading, will be shut
on Friday and Monday, while U.S. financial markets will be
closed on Friday. Markets in Tokyo will be open, however.
The yen, to which traders flock during episodes of
geopolitical tension, had strengthened this week on fears that
rising violence between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian
fighters in the eastern part of Ukraine might escalate into a
full-blown civil war.
In an attempt to avert further fighting, the United States,
Russia, Ukraine and the European Union issued a joint statement
calling for an end of violence in eastern Ukraine, a little more
than a month after Crimea voted to separate from Ukraine.
The joint statement spurred traders to trim their safe-haven
holdings in the yen and the Swiss franc as well as in U.S.
Treasuries, analysts said.
"The statement reduces the geopolitical concerns that have
been overhanging market. That's why we've seen a pop up in
Treasuries yields and the dollar," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The yen erased modest gains against the dollar and euro and
was last down 0.2 percent against both the greenback and
the shared euro zone currency in late trading at
102.44 yen and 141.53 yen, respectively.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries yields rose to
2.72 percent, their highest in nine sessions.
Esiner said the yen's reversal was modest because "one
statement is not enough to alleviate all the geopolitical
uncertainties in the market."
On the week, the yen fell 0.8 percent against the dollar,
giving back some of last week's 1.6 percent gain. It shed 0.2
percent against the euro on the week.
The yen's pullback helped lift the dollar from earlier lows
against the euro and other major currencies.
The euro was at $1.3814, unchanged on the day after hitting
a session low of $1.3811. On the week, the euro zone
single currency was on track to fall 0.5 percent versus the
dollar following a 1.3 percent rise the previous week.
The Russian rouble ended 1.2 percent higher against
the dollar at 35.60 roubles after hitting its weakest level
since mid-March two days earlier.
YELLEN COMMENT CASTS PALL OVER DOLLAR
The dollar was weaker overnight after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that low interest rates are
needed to support the U.S. economy even though such a policy
stand hurts the currency.
Dollar weakness helped propel sterling to its highest
against the U.S. currency since late 2009 as investors continued
to price in expectations for a Bank of England interest rate
hike in the first quarter of 2015 after strong jobs and wages
data on Wednesday.
Sterling reached $1.6842, its highest since late
2009 during European trading before ending the day at $1.6790,
little changed on the day.
The greenback also slipped against the euro and the yen
earlier. Its losses were held in check by a
stronger-than-expected reading from the Philadelphia Federal
Reserve on business activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region.
Yellen in her second public speech as the head of the U.S.
central bank on Wednesday stressed the need for accommodative
policy, citing the current anemic pace of price growth as more
of an economic threat than the risk of rising long-term
inflation.
Her dovish remarks overshadowed the Philly Fed report, the
fall in jobless claims and other recent data suggesting that the
U.S. economy was regaining momentum.
This latest evidence, however, was not robust enough to
override Yellen's rhetoric on low rates, analysts said.
"The data are not strong enough to push back the dovish
stand," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe
Generale in New York.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and Lisa
Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by James Dalgleish)