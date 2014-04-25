* Australian and New Zealand dollars both rise vs greenback
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 25 Investors moved to the safety
of the yen and Swiss franc on Friday, unnerved by escalating
tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and also took
advantage of higher yielding Pacific currencies.
Mixed U.S. data in recent weeks has left investors without a
clear trend, which is now being trumped by the geopolitical
concerns in Europe, a combination that has made placing big bets
on currency movements high risk endeavors.
"Neither of these two themes are dominant and if you play on
one you get hit with the other, which is why today I think we
are seeing a little bit of buying of Pacific currencies," said
Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy at CitiFX in
New York.
"I wouldn't say the economic news out of Asia has been good
but it is far from the eye of the storm, and if you can pick up
a bit of yield there, people are sitting around saying, Why
not?" he added.
Next week's euro zone April flash inflation report and April
U.S. employment data are the key economic events that could pull
attention away from Ukraine.
The dollar fell to 102.13 yen, down 0.16 percent on
the day and its worst levels in a week. The greenback slid 0.04
percent to 0.8808 Swiss francs, having fallen to a one-week low
of 0.8798 franc earlier in the day.
The Australian dollar bounced from a 2-1/2 week nadir, to
trade at $0.9268, up 0.05 percent. The New Zealand
dollar climbed 0.10 percent to $0.8574. The greenback
fell 0.82 percent to 60.64 Indian rupees.
With tensions between Ukraine and Russia high, Ukrainian
special forces launched a second phase of their operation in the
east of the country on Friday, an official on the presidential
staff said.
The United States said it was prepared to impose further
targeted sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine and
that European leaders had agreed to coordinate on steps to make
Moscow pay.
Risk aversion has supported the yen, said Credit Agricole FX
strategist Manuel Oliveri.
"But geopolitical risks are not having too much of an impact
on currencies, with most investors still focused on growth
prospects. If risk sentiment improves, the yen will be sold
off," he said.
The euro added 0.06 percent to $1.3839.
Volumes in euro/Danish crown trades picked up for a second
day, according to Reuters Matching. The euro recovered from a
near three-month low against the crown of 7.4614 to
trade at 7.4649 crowns.
The crown strengthened after the Danish central bank
surprised the market by raising the rate on certificate of
deposits and ending a regime of negative interest rates in a bid
to stem outflows and support the currency.
