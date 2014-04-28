(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Sterling at 4-1/2-year high vs dollar
* Major event risks: U.S. jobs, euro zone inflation
* Fed and BoJ policy meetings also in focus
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 28 The euro hit a two-week high
against the U.S. dollar on Monday, helped by both safe-haven
flows due to the Ukraine crisis and expectations euro zone
inflation will show an increase this week, lessening the need
for looser monetary policy.
Sterling edged to a 4-1/2-year high against the greenback
after flirting with the level for the past month. Improving
economic activity and the potential buyout of British drugmaker
AstraZeneca by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer helped the
pound.
On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on seven
Russian government officials and 17 companies linked to Russian
President Vladimir Putin in a fresh attempt to force Moscow to
back down from its intervention in Ukraine.
"Since the onset of the Ukraine crisis the euro has
benefited. We expect that pattern to continue," said Michael
Woolfolk, global markets strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
Woolfolk said even if sanctions impact Russia's main trading
partners, the euro will still find demand.
"The attraction of the euro is not because of growth
differentials but rather due to safe-haven capital flight. Euros
are more easily attained than dollars and there is a concern
that dollar-denominated assets could be more easily subjected to
sanctions," he said.
The euro reached a session high $1.3905 before slipping to
$1.3852, up 0.15 percent. Euro support also came from a
spike in overnight euro zone rates as surplus cash in
the banking system decreased, with banks repaying cheaper loans
taken earlier from the central bank.
That repayment shrank the European Central Bank's balance
sheet at a time when both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the BOJ
were expanding theirs through asset purchases. Firm money market
rates burnish the euro's appeal to yield-hungry investors.
Currency markets were little changed by the first increase
in nine months for U.S. pending home sales.
April Euro zone inflation data is expected to rise 0.8
percent year-on-year from 0.5 percent previously. The data are
due Wednesday.
The dollar rose 0.38 percent to 102.54 yen.
Monetary policy reviews by the Fed and the Bank of Japan
(BoJ) this week will likely limit aggressive positioning. Many
centers in Europe and Asia will be shut on Thursday for Labour
Day. Japanese markets will be closed on Tuesday.
The euro gained 0.52 percent to 142.04 yen.
"Euro zone inflation should confirm that we have seen the
lows. If inflation comes in line with expectations, we could see
euro trading at $1.39 when the ECB meets next week," said Altana
Hard Currency Fund portfolio manager Ian Gunner.
ECB policymaker Christian Noyer said on Monday the euro's
strength was a powerful deflationary factor and low inflation is
likely to persist.
(Editing by Louise Ireland and Meredith Mazzilli)