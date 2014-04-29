* German data bolsters dollar demand
* Sterling softens after slight disappointment on GDP
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, April 29 The dollar ended five days of
declines and rose against the euro on Tuesday as
weaker-than-expected German inflation data drove speculation the
European Central Bank may loosen monetary policy.
"German April inflation surprised to the downside," said
currency strategist Eric Viloria at Wells Fargo Securities. "If
inflation comes in too low, that raises expectations the ECB
will lower rates or take other steps that will hurt the
currency."
The dollar was also up 0.1 percent against the Japanese yen
at 102.58 yen, while the U.S. dollar index was
ahead 0.16 percent as U.S. central bankers began a two-day
meeting expected to bring another reduction in Federal Reserve
bond buying.
Preliminary data from Berlin showed that German annual
inflation accelerated in April but at a slower-than-anticipated
1.1 percent. That possibly pushed up the euro zone rate but not
as much as ECB policymakers might hope.
Euro zone inflation is running at 0.5 percent and concerns
about deflation are rife. Data due out on Wednesday are expected
to show inflation in the single currency bloc picking up to 0.8
percent in April but that would still be well below the ECB's
medium-term target of just below 2 percent.
The euro was off 0.3 percent against the dollar in
late New York trade at $1.3809 after touching a session low of
$1.3806.
The euro has struggled to push past a series of technical
barriers since a first approach last month to the big
psychological figure of $1.40 prompted warnings from the ECB
about the currency's strength.
But short-term euro zone interest rates continue to
push higher, boosting returns on the currency, and a source on
Monday said ECB President Mario Draghi had told German lawmakers
outright money-printing by the bank was still a long way off.
Many investors and analysts appear to be discounting the
effects of any ECB policy actions. Some analysts and fund
managers think any quantitative easing would be modest and
unlikely to reverse the euro's exchange rate.
Britain's sterling pulled back from a 4-1/2-year high
against the dollar after the first estimate of Britain's gross
domestic product showed growth improving slightly but less than
most economists had expected.
The data showed Britain's economy, one of the brightest in
the developed world, improved further in the first quarter, but
there was widespread disappointment in a market that had been
counting on a stronger figure.
Sterling last stood nearly flat for the day at $1.6825
in New York trading after touching a session low of
$1.6794.
