* Euro loses ground after ECB spurs rate cut expectations
* Dollar/yen hovers above 3-week low, down 0.4 pct for the
week
* Canadian dollar undermined by shock drop in employment
data
(Updates with late New York prices)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, May 9 The euro extended its sharp
decline from a 2-1/2-year high against the dollar on Friday, a
day after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi did his best
to sap the currency's strength by threatening more monetary
stimulus.
The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, traded at a one-week high
against a basket of its major trading partners' currencies,
pulling it off a 20-month low reached on Thursday.
Following the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday, Draghi
warned that the euro's strength was "a serious concern" and that
the ECB was "comfortable" with taking more action to support
economic growth and raise inflation at its June meeting.
"The euro continued to fall overnight from Draghi's
comments, but that move is starting to run out of legs," said
John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Inc in Washington,
D.C.
"He has a number of times attempted to talk down the euro,
and yet they haven't done much. The testing of $1.40 on the euro
was right, but until the ECB actually acts, I don't see a
sustained rally in the dollar. The market has been calling
Draghi's bluff," Doyle said.
The euro lost 0.67 percent to trade at $1.3747, more
than 2 cents below highs reached on Thursday and its weakest
level in a month. For the week, the euro is off 0.89 percent.
"For me it is not a game changer. As long as quantitative
easing continues in the U.S., we expect the dollar to remain
under pressure," said Lutz Karpowitz, a currency strategist with
Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "I would expect the euro to trade
higher against the dollar next week."
JOBS DATA CLOBBERS CANADIAN DOLLAR
Weaker-than-expected April employment data in Canada sent a
wave of selling through the loonie. A loss of 28,900 jobs defied
forecasts for a gain of 12,000, suggesting the labor market has
stalled.
After hitting a four-month high on Thursday, the loonie has
dropped 0.62 percent to C$1.0900, or 91.74 U.S. cents.
In other trading, the U.S. dollar made a steady advance.
Against the yen, it edged up 0.12 percent, to 101.77 yen
but was still not far from Wednesday's three-week low. The
greenback hit a one-month high versus the Swiss franc, rising
0.82 percent to 0.8873 franc.
Sterling shed gains, falling 0.54 percent against the
greenback to $1.6841. Earlier in the week it nearly
touched $1.70, a level not seen since August 2009.
Trading ranges narrowed in the last hours of the week ahead
of the May 11 separatist referendum in Ukraine.
Pro-Russian separatists voted unanimously on Thursday in
favor of holding a referendum on independence, ignoring calls by
Russian President Vladimir Putin to postpone the vote to open
the way for talks with Kiev authorities.
(Additional reporting by Leah Shnurr in Toronto and Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)