* Dollar falls broadly after weak U.S. data
* Kiwi jumps after RBNZ raises interest rates, keeps hawkish
bias
* Yen gains ahead of Bank of Japan meeting
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 12 The dollar slipped for a
second straight session against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday after U.S. retail sales and weekly jobless claims data
showed weakness in the economy and curbed speculation of a
hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
The Commerce Department said retail sales gained 0.3 percent
last month, missing expectations for a 0.6 percent rise. April's
retail sales, however, were revised to show a 0.5 percent
increase. The dollar's losses were modest given the reassuring
revision.
"People have been more optimistic on the U.S. second quarter
growth in the last week or so, but today we're getting a bit of
a dose that it's not as spectacular as people were
anticipating," said David Gilmore, partner at Foreign Exchange
Analytics in Essex, Connecticut.
He said that, while the April revision mitigated the
dollar's losses, the latest retail sales data showed that a lack
of consumer spending gave the Fed a reason to take a more dovish
stance on monetary policy. The U.S. central bank's upcoming
monetary policy meeting is next week.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said initial
claims for state unemployment benefits climbed 4,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 317,000 for the week ended June 7. That
marked a bigger increase than the expected rise of 310,000,
according to a Reuters poll.
The dollar fell against the euro for the first time in five
trading sessions after the release of the data, although the
euro remained near a four-month low of $1.3503 hit last week
after the European Central Bank cut rates to record lows.
The dollar also fell against the yen, which has advanced in
recent sessions after strong economic data reduced expectations
for further Bank of Japan monetary easing. The Bank of Japan's
latest two-day policy meeting starts Thursday.
"I don't think there is market consensus yet of any (Bank of
Japan) easing at this time, but it's very much data dependent,"
said Michael Woolfolk, global market strategist at BNY Mellon in
New York.
The New Zealand dollar also rallied after the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand hiked base rates by 25 basis points to 3.25
percent, drawing demand for the higher-yielding currency.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.1
percent at 80.707. The euro was last up 0.08 percent
against the dollar at $1.3541.
The dollar was last down 0.1 percent against the Japanese
yen at 101.965 yen, and was last down 0.09 percent
against the Swiss franc to trade at 0.89905 franc. The
New Zealand dollar last traded at a near one-month high
of $0.8689.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 2/32 in price to yield 2.633 percent.
