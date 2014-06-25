* U.S. GDP, durable goods data weaker than expected
* Geopolitical concerns underpin the yen
* Pound edges higher against dollar on weak U.S. data
(Updates prices, adds new comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 25 The U.S. dollar slid to a
one-month low against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday
after weak U.S. gross domestic product and durable goods orders
data signalled the likelihood of a continued dovish stance from
the Federal Reserve.
The Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product
fell at a 2.9 percent annual rate in the first quarter, instead
of the 1.0 percent pace it had reported last month, to record
its worst performance in five years.
In a second report, the department said orders for
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell 1.0 percent last
month, marking the first decline in three months. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast orders being flat.
"The data underpinned the cautious stance that the Fed
signalled at the June policy meeting," said Vassili Serebriakov,
currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
On June 18, the Fed expressed confidence the U.S. economic
recovery was on track and hinted at a slightly more aggressive
pace of rate increases starting next year. The central bank
lowered projections for the long-run target interest rate,
however. Traders are watching data closely for signs of when the
U.S. central bank will raise interest rates.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.14
percent at 80.216. The index earlier hit 80.091, its lowest in
over a month.
The euro was last up 0.18 percent against the dollar
to trade at $1.3630. The currency hit a more than two-week high
against the dollar of $1.36515 earlier in the session.
The dollar was last down 0.13 percent against the yen
at 101.84 yen after having fallen to a near two-week low of
101.62. The dollar was last down 0.12 percent against the Swiss
franc to trade at 0.8927 franc.
Analysts said the yen, which is viewed as a safe-haven
currency, rose partly on geopolitical tensions stemming from a
Sunni insurgent onslaught in Iraq.
The British pound erased slight gains against the dollar
following the weak U.S. data and was last down 0.06 percent at
$1.69745.
Analysts said the weakness was a continuation of Tuesday's
losses, when the currency fell after Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney pushed back slightly against expectations that the
bank could raise interest rates before the end of the year.
"It goes back to: don't fight the central bank," said Ihab
Salib, head of international fixed income at Federated Investors
in Pittsburgh, who is also responsible for currency management
at the firm.
Lower U.S. interest rates also weighed on the dollar. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was last up
6/32 in price to yield 2.56 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)