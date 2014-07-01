(Adds new prices, comment)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 1 The euro slipped from a
six-week peak against the dollar on Tuesday, as worries about
verbal intervention by the European Central Bank after recent
strength in the euro zone common currency tempered buying.
Investors were wary ahead of the ECB's monetary policy
meeting on Thursday, concerned the central bank would follow
through with specific easing actions after announcing its plan
to further stimulate the euro zone economy a few weeks ago.
"If (ECB) President Mario Draghi does open the door further
to the prospect of Federal Reserve-style asset purchases or warn
about an overvalued euro, the single currency could become
vulnerable to renewed selling," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
In late trading, the euro was down 0.1 percent against the
dollar at $1.3678. It hit a six-week peak of $1.37
earlier in the wake of a dip in a U.S. manufacturing index in
June and a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. construction
spending.
A number of analysts have returned to arguing in recent
weeks that the dollar is on the verge of a push higher, given
the prospect of rises in U.S. interest rates sometime next year.
But U.S. data such as Tuesday's has weighed some on the dollar.
In contrast, the euro has recovered all of the ground lost
since the ECB announced a new round of monetary easing a month
ago. But its rise could provoke statements of concern about its
strength.
"The ECB will not take on anything more than a tone of
guarded optimism (at Thursday's meeting), as simply not enough
time has elapsed to declare victory or elsewise with respect to
bringing the region back from the economic edge," said
Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX, a unit of New
York-based broker FXCM.
The ECB's action last month will push yet more cash into
circulation in Europe but growth remains very weak at a time
when U.S. jobs data on Thursday may show the nonfarm economy
created more than 200,000 jobs for the fifth month running.
AUSSIE BOUNCE
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, rose after a central bank
statement was less dovish than some market participants expected
and stopped short of explicitly talking down the currency.
The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate steady at a
record low 2.5 percent, as widely expected, after minutes of its
last policy meeting in June predicted subpar economic growth.
The Aussie last traded at US$0.9496, up 0.7 percent
after hitting US$0.9505, its highest since early November.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.2 percent at 101.53
yen, still not far from Monday's six-week low of 101.23
yen.
(Editing by Tom Brown)